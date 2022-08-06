ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

'New Wineskins': How Baylor's Dave Aranda Looks To Repeat As Big 12 Champs

By Cole Thompson
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amVfd_0h7V2dNP00

With a target on their back, the Baylor Bears are ready to repeat as Big 12 champions come 2022

Why believe in Baylor football ? It's a question many pondered going into Year 2 of the Dave Aranda era and later regretted.

Baylor finished with its first 12-win season in 2021. The Bears also handled their business against No. 7 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, proving their defense will go toe-to-toe with anyone in the nation. On top of that, Baylor enters the season as the Big 12 favorites.

Of course, everything in life has a catch. The Bears lost marquee names on both sides, including All-American safety Jalen Pitre and All-Big 12 running back Abram Smith . They're also are starting fresh at quarterback, electing to give the starting nod to Big 12 Championship hero Blake Shapen over Gerry Bohanon .

Most teams would be weary of change. Aranda isn't like most coaches in any sort of statement. So far, he's been pleased with how the returning veterans are setting the tone for a new era of football.

“The enthusiasm when you start is going to be there,” Aranda said. “It’s mixed in with some wisdom and maybe some expectation, and we’re awfully grateful there’s some high standard in there too. It’s been a good mix that way. There was energy from start to finish. We were flying through stuff and executing stuff. For the first day, it was really good.”

Which Aranda will Bears fans see in 2022? It's hard to think Baylor will regress back to its 2-7 record even if it doesn't make the return to Arlington this winter.

Aranda, hired away from LSU following its national title run in 2019, was forced to deal with transfers leaving following Matt Rhule's departure for the pros. By the time he acclimated himself to the school's culture, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited time, limited reps, limited wins. That was the case for 2020 for Aranda. One offseason later, players have seen the benefits of a productive offseason.

"We didn’t have any hiccups like we did in COVID. You just kind of take it day by day and don’t change anything you’re doing and trust the coaches because they know how to win," senior cornerback Mark Milton said. "That’s a perfect recipe to win, and that’s what we did.”

The Big 12 is paying attention to the Bears. So are national voters. Last season, Oklahoma State ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff standings entering the Big 12 title game.

A win at AT&T Stadium might have propelled the Cowboys into the top four, thus potentially changing the outcome of last year's national championship while also adding fuel to CFP expansion truthers cases.

The Bears could have jumped from No. 9 to No. 4 with the victory, but two losses hurt their case. As a repeat champion, that carries weight with the voters in terms of consistency, but a two-loss program has never made the CFP since being founded in 2014.

We’re going to get everybody’s best every week," senior receiver Gavin Holmes said. "We got to go out there and prepare and be ready. We’ve got to out there with something to prove still."

It's not as if Aranda and Baylor are strolling their way back to the Greater Dallas area in December, either. Last season, the Bears hosted programs such as BYU, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Texas. This year, they make the trip to Provo for a "Holy War" rival.

They'll close the season out in Austin against what could be an improved Longhorns' roster, led by Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson.

“We talk about running into a storm, and we talk about the road games coming up,” Aranda said. “Our ability to take advantage of opportunities in practices is going to give us a chance during the season when the storms hit.”

Baylor players have bought into Arnada's preaching. Within his philosophical background, Arnada mentioned a quote from The Bible about how "no one pours new wine into old wineskins."

The meaning? One can't duplicate the same success again. Routines, concepts and formations that worked on the way to the best season in program history won't work a second time around.

The good news? Aranda is always willing to test his palette with a variety of flavors. He's never been about taking shortcuts or the easy way.

"Whatever's hard to do, let's do that," Arnada said. "Whatever's easy to do, let's do that."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to the our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
baylor.edu

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#All American#All Big 12
fox44news.com

USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Chilton Pirates strive to bring state title home

CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates are not messing around this year as they look to bring a football championship back home to Chilton for the first time since 2006. After a loss in the regional semifinals to Mart, 56-10, the Pirates are primed for another playoff run.
CHILTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms

Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend

Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
659
Followers
295
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy