New Orleans, LA

Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate

By MATT SLEDGE
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
I said it; believe it!
3d ago

Please do not allow out-of-city developers come in and rearrange the historic structure of our City. Look no further than the cookie-cutter houses out of state developers built in too many of our neighborhoods which has altered our landscape!

Thomas Ritter
3d ago

Every 100 plus building needs to go. dilapidated buildings like that would cost an astronomical amount of money to renovate and use. the heating and cooling bill alone would be forbidding. Take it down and replace with a more modern and eco friendly. Put a nice plack on the building mentioning the history of the site. There are way too many super old structures in the city for the sake of "preservation" that are very costly to up keep, heat and cool.

