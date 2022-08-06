Lower Burrell man killed after being hit by car in Somerset County

Pennsylvania State Police

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lower Burrell is dead after he was hit by a car in Somerset County Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of New Centerville Road and Aberdeen Drive in Somerset Township.

Police said a 2016 Ford was driving north in the northbound lane of New Centerville Road when it hit the trailing unit on a 2019 Ram, which was parked on the east berm of the road.

The Ford also hit the driver’s side of the Ram before hitting a pedestrian standing next to the second car.

The pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Dylan Corey from Lower Burrell, died as a result of his injury.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

