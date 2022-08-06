ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Lower Burrell man killed after being hit by car in Somerset County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqEzb_0h7V0mFW00
Pennsylvania State Police

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lower Burrell is dead after he was hit by a car in Somerset County Thursday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of New Centerville Road and Aberdeen Drive in Somerset Township.

Police said a 2016 Ford was driving north in the northbound lane of New Centerville Road when it hit the trailing unit on a 2019 Ram, which was parked on the east berm of the road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The Ford also hit the driver’s side of the Ram before hitting a pedestrian standing next to the second car.

The pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Dylan Corey from Lower Burrell, died as a result of his injury.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead after Route 51 car crash in North Union Township

One person is dead after a Tuesday morning car accident on Route 51 in North Union Township. At around 5:50 a.m., a box truck and Saturn SUV were involved in the crash, which happened near the Jim Shorkey Kia of Uniontown dealership, according to state police public information officer Kalee Barnhart.
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lower Burrell, PA
Crime & Safety
Somerset County, PA
Accidents
Somerset Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Centerville, PA
Local
Michigan Accidents
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
Lower Burrell, PA
Accidents
City
Somerset Township, MI
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
City
Lower Burrell, PA
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wtae.com

One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
GREENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
wdac.com

Two Fatal York County Crashes

YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township

No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wbut.com

No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire

No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Hollsopple woman used pages from "spell book" to set car on fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Somerset County woman is accused of using pages from a spell book to set a vehicle on fire. According to a criminal complaint, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is facing charges related to reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault. Officers...
HOLLSOPPLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vigil takes place for garbage truck driver killed in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A family, still trying to wrap their heads around what happened after their loved one died in a tragic crash Tuesday morning."I was at work, I knew something wasn't right because he messaged me every morning, good morning, every morning. I didn't get that message," wife Jodi Rodericks said."We just celebrated our 20th anniversary on Saturday. He was my best friend. He did anything for anybody," Jodi added.Jodi Rodericks said for the past several years, she and her husband, Dana, would travel together, hand in hand when he worked as a CDL driver before he got a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy