Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Jameis Winston gets big update following foot injury in Saints practice
Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After the Saints starting quarterback left practice due to a foot injury on Monday, it appears that the former No. 1 overall pick has avoided a major injury, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. That’s great news...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Bucs had interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before signing Julio Jones
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another star wide receiver to their already loaded roster when they signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the start of training camp, but they were also interested in another one. Before signing Jones, the Bucs were showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
Ohio State freshman, 4-star CB, sheds black stripe early in fall camp
Ohio State freshman cornerback Jyaire Brown is already making quite an impression in fall camp for the Buckeyes. The 4-star athlete out of West Chester, Ohio has been so impressive thus far that his black tripe has been taken off his helmet. Now for those who aren’t familiar with this...
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss discusses quarterback battle between Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy
Michigan fans have been laser-focused on the team’s quarterback situation as it looks to return to the College Football Playoff following a breakthrough season in 2021. Cade McNamara passed for over 2,500 yards and threw 15 touchdowns versus just 6 interceptions and may have the inside track on the job in 2022. That’s unless J.J. McCarthy, the heralded recruit who impressed in limited action as a true freshman, has anything to say about it.
Saints Add Cornerback Competition
New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
Ryan Walters praises senior DB for stepping up as Illini replace Kerby Joseph
Ryan Walters’ Illinois defense has a tall task ahead in 2022: replacing defensive back Kerby Joseph. As a junior, Joseph was a first-team 2021 All-Big Ten selection. Joseph was the only player in the country to combine for 5 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries during the 2021 regular season, tying for the national lead in both categories. Joseph rounded out his stat line with 57 tackles and 2 pass breakups.
Bret Bielema shares positive comments from Illinois' first scrimmage of fall
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema’s team held their first fall scrimmage Monday and the coach seemed to be pleased, especially with his offense. “The game feel of it was really, really good,” Bielema said. “Obviously we love to come out of it healthy. We’re not really game planning, per se, we will get into game planning — we’ve already done prep for Wyoming and Indiana and we’ll get a little bit more specific as we move closer — but this week I called it personnel planning. We really gotta find out who our roster is, who do we see and project and that kind of carries it over.”
25 burning questions about the 2022 college football season
Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with national insider Matt Hayes asking the key questions about the 2022 season. Why wait? Let’s jump in with the question on everybody’s mind …. 1. Can Georgia repeat?. After winning the national championship for the first time...
Tommi Hill, new DB for Nebraska, leaving great impression on DB coach Travis Fisher
Tommi Hill transferred to Nebraska this offseason after starting his career at Arizona State. Now, the former 4-star prospect is hoping to carve out a key role with the Huskers. So far, Hill is also leaving a great impression on DB coach Travis Fisher. According to Drake Keeler with Hail...
Purdue TE goes down with season-ending injury, per report
Purdue’s tight end group has taken a hit. According to a report from Tom Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, redshirt junior Garrett Miller went down with a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s practice. Dienhart reported it was a non-contact injury. According to Dienhart, Miller was slotted to serve as the...
Justin Fields flashes beautiful deep ball during Chicago Bears scrimmage
Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for over a year to see the quarterback play of Justin Fields and in Tuesday’s Bear’s practice, he didn’t disappoint. Fields floated a beautiful downfield pass to Darnell Mooney to the cheers of the fans in the stands, which Mooney caught with one hand over a defender.
Greg Schiano provides disappointing update on Drew Singleton's eligibility appeal for 2022
Greg Schiano had some rough news to share out of Piscataway. The NCAA has denied the eligibility appeal of Drew Singleton. It’s an unfortunate ruling for the linebacker after getting hurt in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl last season. Singleton decided to return and play in the game after declaring for the NFL Draft.
Minnesota mourns passing of Gopher great Clyde Turner
A Minnesota basketball legend passed away on Tuesday. Clyde Turner, who was part of the 1972 Minnesota B1G championship team, died at the age of 70. Turner played at Minnesota from 1971-1973, and averaged 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during his time there. After his time with the Golden Gophers, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1973 NBA Draft where he would be on the same roster as Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Oscar Robertson.
Preseason Coaches Poll: 4 B1G teams start 2022 season in top 25
The preseason coaches poll coming out on Monday is yet another sign that the 2022 college football season is inching ever closer. That preseason top 25 as voted on by the coaches was officially released by USA TODAY on Monday. Unsurprisingly, Alabama led the way at No. 1 as Nick...
Tomarrion Parker, 4-star Penn State commit, reopens recruitment
Tomarrion Parker is no longer committed to Penn State. It was reported Tuesday that the blue-chip defensive lineman from Alabama had reopened his recruitment, backing off his pledge to James Franklin’s program. Parker retweeted On3’s report of the news, which says, “the Nittany Lions are not completely ruled out,”...
247 Sports analyst includes Ohio State championship squad among 'most-hated' teams
Who are the most hated college football teams of all time since 1985? Well according to a list done by 24/7 Sports, several teams qualify but a few may surprise you. To no one’s surprise, the SEC had three teams to make the list in Florida, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Surprisingly the kings of college football, Alabama, didn’t have any of their championship teams make the list despite the fact they have dominated the game recently.
