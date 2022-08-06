Illinois head coach Bret Bielema’s team held their first fall scrimmage Monday and the coach seemed to be pleased, especially with his offense. “The game feel of it was really, really good,” Bielema said. “Obviously we love to come out of it healthy. We’re not really game planning, per se, we will get into game planning — we’ve already done prep for Wyoming and Indiana and we’ll get a little bit more specific as we move closer — but this week I called it personnel planning. We really gotta find out who our roster is, who do we see and project and that kind of carries it over.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO