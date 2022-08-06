The 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta makes a splash at Cooper Riverside Park

Read on www.fox10tv.com
WALA-TV FOX10
The Haunted Book Shop Celebrates New Location
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s favorite indie bookstore is moving on up, to the heart of LoDa that is. To celebrate their bigger space and posh location—9 Joachim St., across from the Saenger Theater—the haints are throwing a party. Friday, August 12, 6:00-8:30, the red doors open for patrons to enjoy light refreshments, book giveaways, door prizes, temporary tattoos for the kids, and stocked shelves ready for shopping.
WALA-TV FOX10
Miss Mobile Bay Fundraising Queens Beauty Pageant 2022-23
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Miss Mobile Bay Competition is coming up on November 5th, 2022. To help raise funds, the group is organizing a scholarship fundraising pageant on September 10th in Mobile. The deadline to enter the fundraising pageant is September 5th. This event is for ages up to 13. Director Larry Andrews adds that all title holders will be a support system and sisterhood for the new Miss Mobile Bay Outsanding Teen throughout their year of service.
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Free Back-to-School Haircuts at Remington College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Remington College Mobile Campus is hosting Cuts for Kids now until August 31. The cuts will be offered every Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remington College Mobile Campus. 4368 Downtowner Loop S, Mobile, AL 36609. To schedule an appointment: Call (251) 342-4848.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Hefty sandwiches are the hallmark at The Beli, a thriving Alabama beach deli
The pandemic caused suffering and hardships all over the globe. But, as is the case with so many dark clouds, there have been silver linings. One of them glints brightly in Gulf Shores: The Beli. The outside of The Beli, with its rainbow-lettered sign and cute cottage-like style, will make...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: ‘Jack’ from City of Mobile Animal Services
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services joined us on Studio10 with our pet of the week... Jack! Jack is a handsome two year old boxer mix. He is a staff favorite because he is very loving, friendly and very quiet at our facility. He was found as a stray with an embedded collar, but our Veterinarian quickly tended to his medical needs. Today, he is healthy and happy now! His favorite thing to do is play with stuffed toys and will sit happily with you for hours playing with a toy. He will sit with his chin on your lap waiting for love. He is good with other dogs and cats. He is neutered, up to date age appropriate vaccines and microchipped.
Wow! This Bayou St. John Alabama Estate Home Provides Mesmerizing Views
There are so many mesmerizing views that this estate home on the Bayou St John in Orange Beach, Alabama. It’s massive with over 8K in square feet that provides 7 bedrooms and 8 ½ baths. You won’t believe the super exclusive vibes that this home gives you, your...
Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
The story behind one of Pensacola Graffiti Bridge’s well-known artists
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rod “Rodman” Leisure has been one of the main artists adding his tag to the Pensacola Graffiti Bridge, but who is the man behind the spray can? The son of a hardworking plumbing contractor, the Indiana native said since elementary school, he would get in trouble for drawing during class. “I […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
‘Charity is love’ as volunteers help students prepare for Baldwin Co. school year
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the last weekend of summer break for Baldwin County students. Volunteers with local nonprofits were busy this Saturday to make the burdens for parents a little lighter. It’s a big turnout this year at the annual “Back to school Bash.” The annual event is organized by The Chosen […]
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
WALA-TV FOX10
Models predicting a toasty autumn
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In these dog days of summer, we’re getting the first models from the Climate Prediction Center of what we can expect as we head into fall, and it’s on the warm side. Well above average temperatures are likely for a good chunk of the U.S. On the Gulf Coast, we’re in the one to two degree range above normal.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jabel Hendrix celebrates the release of new music video filmed in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The restaurant Bar-B-Quing With My Honey” on Dauphin Street was transformed into Mardi Gras central Monday evening. All to celebrate the release of Jabel Hendrix’s new music video. Hendrix shot the video for the song “Get Down” in Mobile to celebrate the history of...
Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile
Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
WALA-TV FOX10
National Oyster Day: Wintzell’s shucking and serving the favorite any way you want
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Oyster Day! While most folks eat them “raw” -- there are countless ways to enjoy them. FOX 10′s Lee Peck stopped by a local downtown favorite --- where “Oyster” is their middle name. On any given day --...
thepulsepensacola.com
“Under The Surface” for Gallery Night’s August Event
On Friday, August 19, from 5pm-9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Under the Surface”! Gallery Night’s August event will highlight the art of water, salt, and coastal living!. Gallery Night’s August Featured Artist is Sarah Soule Webb. Sarah Soule Webb’s love and longing for the waters...
tigerdroppings.com
End of summer beach conditions in Florida--
Just checked in yesterday on Pensacola Beach for a week-long trip extended family trip paid for by my mom and stepfather. Water quality is the worst I have ever seen it; looks like my gumbo z'herbes or diarrhea, seaweed is SO bad. Took a side trip to Big Lagoon today to ride waverunners; beaches on Perdido were clear.
