ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

The 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta makes a splash at Cooper Riverside Park

By Jiani Navarro
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

The Haunted Book Shop Celebrates New Location

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s favorite indie bookstore is moving on up, to the heart of LoDa that is. To celebrate their bigger space and posh location—9 Joachim St., across from the Saenger Theater—the haints are throwing a party. Friday, August 12, 6:00-8:30, the red doors open for patrons to enjoy light refreshments, book giveaways, door prizes, temporary tattoos for the kids, and stocked shelves ready for shopping.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Miss Mobile Bay Fundraising Queens Beauty Pageant 2022-23

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Miss Mobile Bay Competition is coming up on November 5th, 2022. To help raise funds, the group is organizing a scholarship fundraising pageant on September 10th in Mobile. The deadline to enter the fundraising pageant is September 5th. This event is for ages up to 13. Director Larry Andrews adds that all title holders will be a support system and sisterhood for the new Miss Mobile Bay Outsanding Teen throughout their year of service.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Free Back-to-School Haircuts at Remington College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Remington College Mobile Campus is hosting Cuts for Kids now until August 31. The cuts will be offered every Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remington College Mobile Campus. 4368 Downtowner Loop S, Mobile, AL 36609. To schedule an appointment: Call (251) 342-4848.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: ‘Jack’ from City of Mobile Animal Services

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Animal Services joined us on Studio10 with our pet of the week... Jack! Jack is a handsome two year old boxer mix. He is a staff favorite because he is very loving, friendly and very quiet at our facility. He was found as a stray with an embedded collar, but our Veterinarian quickly tended to his medical needs. Today, he is healthy and happy now! His favorite thing to do is play with stuffed toys and will sit happily with you for hours playing with a toy. He will sit with his chin on your lap waiting for love. He is good with other dogs and cats. He is neutered, up to date age appropriate vaccines and microchipped.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducky#The Women S And#The Ronald Mcdonald House
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey’s baby girl is here!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WALA-TV FOX10

Models predicting a toasty autumn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In these dog days of summer, we’re getting the first models from the Climate Prediction Center of what we can expect as we head into fall, and it’s on the warm side. Well above average temperatures are likely for a good chunk of the U.S. On the Gulf Coast, we’re in the one to two degree range above normal.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jabel Hendrix celebrates the release of new music video filmed in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The restaurant Bar-B-Quing With My Honey” on Dauphin Street was transformed into Mardi Gras central Monday evening. All to celebrate the release of Jabel Hendrix’s new music video. Hendrix shot the video for the song “Get Down” in Mobile to celebrate the history of...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Burrito restaurant coming to Mobile

Market by the Bay on U.S. 98 in Daphne has been sold to Harry Johnson, Chef Mike Sullivan and Garrett DeLuca and the building will be remodeled and open in September. The new owners will keep the name and expand the concept. The seafood market and restaurant was owned by Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

“Under The Surface” for Gallery Night’s August Event

On Friday, August 19, from 5pm-9pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Under the Surface”! Gallery Night’s August event will highlight the art of water, salt, and coastal living!. Gallery Night’s August Featured Artist is Sarah Soule Webb. Sarah Soule Webb’s love and longing for the waters...
PENSACOLA, FL
tigerdroppings.com

End of summer beach conditions in Florida--

Just checked in yesterday on Pensacola Beach for a week-long trip extended family trip paid for by my mom and stepfather. Water quality is the worst I have ever seen it; looks like my gumbo z'herbes or diarrhea, seaweed is SO bad. Took a side trip to Big Lagoon today to ride waverunners; beaches on Perdido were clear.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy