Abbott Elementary Wins 4 TCA Awards, Including Program of the Year

AdWeek
See All the 2022 Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards Winners
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. As substantial investments in the audio space continue, 2022 has seen a long list of innovative, exciting and informative new podcasts arrive on the...
AdWeek
Kenan Thompson Tapped to Host 74th Emmy Awards
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free.
AdWeek
Grey Hires Laura Visco as Global CCO in Boost to Bespoke Coca-Cola Team
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Grey has appointed Laura Visco to the role of chief creative officer (CCO) for its global accounts. Arriving from 72andSunny Amsterdam,...
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: How to Convert Content Into Commerce
On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Clive Sirkin, executive chairman of Screendragon, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss business strategy. Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast. Rachel Tipograph. Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak,...
AdWeek
Indie Agency Boathouse Names Peter Prodromou as New President
Independent agency Boathouse has appointed Peter Prodromou as its new president to bring a new dimension to its vision and expand operations on the west coast. Before taking on his new role, Prodromou served as the CEO and president of global digital marketer and developer of interactive experience, Boston Digital.
