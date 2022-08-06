Midday kitchen blaze temporarily closes Spitfire Grill

Read on kfgo.com
City of Fargo takes first step in replacing flood prone Red River 12th Ave. N bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.” He’s talking about a $1.5 million federal grant to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
25 years in the making, F-M Diversion breaks ground
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – On a stage sitting in the middle of what will soon be the start of a 30-foot-wide, 30-mile long diversion channel which promises to provide 100 years of flood protection to 235,000 people in the Fargo-Moorhead region, U.S. Senators, North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s governors, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead, and other leaders from around the region celebrated the groundbreaking of a project 25 years in the making.
4 Luv of Dog Rescue’s 9th annual Mutt March benefits vet care for shelter animals
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue hosted their 9th annual Mutt March yesterday featured obstacle courses, games for dogs and a march for our best friends across MB Johnson Park. This year’s walk benefits the non-profit Spay and Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP. The goal...
Fargo police investigating three shootings between Saturday and early Sunday; No arrests
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating several shooting incidents over the weekend that left three people hospitalized. Police responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Holiday Station store at 101 University Drive North on reports of vandalism at the convenience store. Arriving on the scene, they discovered that the front glass door had been shattered by gunfire. A local hospital also notified dispatch that shortly after police arrived at the scene, a shooting victim had been brought to their emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
Casselton man charged with fraudulent ATV accident claims
FARGO (KFGO) – A Casselton man has been charged with insurance fraud in Cass County. The State’s Attorney’s office in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department brought felony charges against 58-year-old Paul Baumler after Baumler filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents and investigators identified 14 of the claims to have evidence of material misrepresentation.
Fargo police investigate Monday night gunfire incident
FARGO (KFGO) – Another incident involving gunfire in Fargo, the fourth such incident in 3 days. Police responded to a call of shots fired in the Jefferson Park area in the 700 block of 23rd Street South shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday. There, officers recovered shell casings. Police tell...
Local notes: Fargo 12U All Stars win again, HS Girls Golf season underway
(KFGO/KNFL) The Fargo 12U All-Stars are one of the final three teams remaining in the Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament in Whitestown, Indiana. Fargo defeated Coon Rapids/Andover, MN 12-3 today to beat the Minnesota representative for the second time in the tournament. Fargo will now play at 10 AM Thursday vs. the loser of Wednesday’s winners bracket matchup between Iowa and Missouri.
