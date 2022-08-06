ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

US jury finds in favor of pharmacist who denied woman morning-after pill

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzEl0_0h7V0CfU00
Gender Justice, a legal advocacy nonprofit, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Andrea Anderson in 2019, though the case did not reach trial until Monday. Photograph: Matt Mills Mcknight/Reuters

A Minnesota jury found that a pharmacy did not discriminate against a woman when it refused to give her the morning-after pill.

The pharmacist gave “belief” as the reason for refusing to fill the prescription for emergency contraception. Although the jury decided that the woman’s rights had not been violated, it did say that the emotional damage caused by the decision amounted to $25,000.

Gender Justice, a legal advocacy non-profit, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Andrea Anderson in 2019, though the case did not reach trial until Monday.

Related: Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution

Anderson was denied morning-after contraceptive bills by numerous pharmacies, and said she would have to travel 100 miles total to get a pill.

In a statement released by Gender Justice, she expressed concern about the precedent the jury’s decision sets and the message it gives to other women seeking emergency contraception.

“What if they accept the pharmacist’s decision and don’t realize that this behavior is wrong? What if they have no other choice?” Anderson said. “Not everyone has the means or ability to drive hundreds of miles to get a prescription filled.

“Unfortunately, highly personal healthcare decisions such as whether to get pregnant and grow your family are heavily politicized,” said Jess Braverman, legal director at Gender Justice. “It is illegal sex discrimination in the state of Minnesota for a pharmacist to refuse to dispense emergency contraception without, at the very least, ensuring a patient can get their prescription without extra delay and cost to them.”

The verdict comes on the heels of a June decision by the supreme court to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion initially protected in the case of Roe v Wade.

Minnesota still allows abortions legally after the overturning of Roe, and permanently blocked “numerous medically unnecessary restrictions” in July.

Friday’s jury decision coincided with Indiana imposing a near-total ban on abortion , the first state to do so following the overturning of Roe.

Following the passing of that law, the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly said it would be “forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state”.

“We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s – and Indiana’s – ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world,” it said.

Some traditionally conservative states such as West Virginia and South Carolina continue to debate how to change their laws on abortion.

Last week, in the nation’s first referendum on abortion since the supreme court decision, voters in Kansas rejected a change to their state constitution protecting abortion rights.

The surprise victory was celebrated as a testament to the desire for abortion rights nationwide, even in Republican-leaning states.

Comments / 90

xFED
5d ago

I do not understand, why was it refused, supposedly she had a prescription. It's not up to pharmacist. Shouldn't it be doctor and patient.

Reply(3)
45
Diablo Saint
4d ago

Keep your religion out of our medicine, our schools, and our political offices. We have separation of church and state for a reason.

Reply(25)
34
Spooky Lover
4d ago

Wow what a horrible disgusting jury. The pharmacist should get another job. Their beliefs should never come between anybody and their medication

Reply(1)
20
Related
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
Ars Technica

Teen’s jailing shows exactly how Facebook will help anti-abortion states

For the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, there's a clear example showing exactly how Facebook will react to law enforcement requests for abortion data without user consent. Forbes reports that a 17-year-old named Celeste Burgess in Nebraska had her Facebook messages subpoenaed by detective Ben McBride, who...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Anderson
Person
Matt Mills
Person
Eli Lilly
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Sex Discrimination#Pill#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gender Justice#Mcknight Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
SheKnows

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Guardian

The Guardian

397K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy