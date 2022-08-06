Read on www.yourbigsky.com
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Sweeten Your Workday Billings! Win Honey Treats from Queen Bee Gardens.
97.1 Kiss FM and Queen Bee Gardens are going to Sweeten Your Workday with a variety of sweet treats to get you through the week. Every Friday, we'll select one winner who will receive a $25 gift certificate from Queen Bee Gardens at 896 S. 29th Street West, just off King Avenue West next to Cold Stone Creamery.
Gear up for Billings TrailNets Ales for Trails!
The Billings TailNet is gearing up for its 20th annual Ales for Trails event on September 9 at ZooMontana for ages 21 and over. Ales for Trails celebrates Billings’s biking and walking trails, all while fundraising to make the trails even better. Sponsorships and ticket sales go towards enhancing...
Heritage Garden shows importance of Crow Language
The Billings Public Libary Foundation unveiled the new heritage garden at the outside entrance of the library late Monday morning. The garden was made possible by a generous donation from Mark and Diane Gorder. Diane has her roots in Montana, growing up in Red Lodge and Billings. The heritage garden reflects Billings and Montana’s native plants, rock, and scenery.
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
Hello, Montana – Billings Symphony, music for all ages
Ignacio and Stacey of the Billings Symphony talk about the importance of orchestra music for all ages. The organization offers plenty of music programs for all ages and families. Click here to learn about the amazing things the Billings Symphony does for others in the community.
New teepee set up in Billings as part of 'Welcome to Indian Country' event
Welcome to Indian Country will be held at the Red Oxx Aug. 13 and will be the first of the seven part Sukin Series put on by The Billings Symphony.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
New MRM Campus breaks ground Tues.
The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new unified campus location Tuesday morning. Guests gathered around as Executive Director for MRM, Reverend Matt Lundgren, welcomed everyone who came and talked about the benefits this new building will bring once constructed. Don Sterhan is the Mountain Plains...
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road
Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
Multi-Platinum Selling Country Music Star Will Perform at Billings Skate Park
The third "Summer Sounds" concert of 2022 was just announced for Downtown Billings, and this show will feature one of country music's hottest new stars performing at our skate park. Labor Day weekend will be a party in the Magic City on Saturday, September 3 when singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings...
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Last MET transit development meeting Aug. 18
The final public meeting for the MET transit development plan is scheduled for August 18 in the Community Room of the Billings Public Library. The press release says members of the public are welcome and encouraged to join the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to hear feedback on...
Billings kids stock up on school supplies with help from Billings Police
The first day of school is a couple of weeks away and 30 kids are ready with new haircuts, school supplies, and backpacks thanks to the inaugural Billings Police Department Shop With a Cop program.
First ever four-year medical school in Billings completion early 2023
It’s long been sought after, a medical school in Billings. The Rocky Vista Mountain Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine Rocky is a first of its kind in the state of Montana. Currently, RMU – Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine is recruiting, accepting applications from, or admitting prospective students. If...
High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5
I'm sure we're not the only state with residents who like to say, "If you don't like the weather, just wait 5 minutes and it'll change", but you've got to admit that weather in the Treasure State can certainly be fickle. A great example is expected to happen this weekend when the daytime high will be significantly cooler than what we've been experiencing all week.
Water fees being waived for Montana flood victims
The historic, catastrophic flooding of the Yellowstone River affected many water users in Montana. As one way to support recovery efforts, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation identified waiving application fees for water users affected by flooding. “Flood waters damaged many water right points of diversion beyond repair. There...
Traffic Alert: Monday – City of Billings closing lanes on 24th St.
The City of Billings Public Works wants drivers in Billings to know about lane closures on part of 24th Street starting Monday. Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th, expect some delays on 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive. Chick-fil-A Water service tie-in work is requiring lane closures impacting southbound traffic at 24th St. and Rosebud Drive.
