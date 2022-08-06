Amie Just: Making NU's special teams better starts with a culture shift. So far, so good

Read on yorknewstimes.com
Corn Nation
Three Things We Think We Know — and One We Don’t from Nebraska’s Fall Camp
Well well well. Another fall camp and as reports come out then we try and figure out what to expect for this upcoming season. Here are three things I think we know, and one thing that we don’t. Three Things We Think We Know. 1. Casey Thompson is the...
bvmsports.com
Top 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers football head coaches of all-time
LINCOLN, Neb. (BVM) — Great players come from all over the country to play against the cream of the crop. Division I college football was created to give young men the opportunity to showcase their skills while also receiving an education. College football Saturdays are a must watch during the fall, especially for Nebraska. College football players are the might and power in the program, but they wouldn’t be nearly as developed or successful under any ordinary coach. These coaches cemented themselves atop the college football mountain.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska announces addition of veteran DB via transfer
Nebraska announced the addition of transfer defensive back Brandon Moore to the program. Moore came to Nebraska from Florida State. He was part of Florida State’s program during the 2021 season as a transfer, but he did not play for the Seminoles. Before his one season at Florida State, Moore spent 4 seasons at UCF.
Kearney Hub
From C-2 to DI, Colton Feist is primed to make an impact on Nebraska's defense
Coming from Class C-2 football at Yutan, Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed when he got to Nebraska. Feist recalls playing nose tackle on NU’s scout team against offensive lineman that outweighed him by 50 pounds. “I’m like, ‘Well, I...
York News-Times
Nebraska defense holds its own during scrimmage — even as position battles continue
Saturday was a different kind of scrimmage than Ochaun Mathis expected. Different than what he experienced in four seasons at TCU. It felt more like a game, he said Monday. Players running on and off the field at full speed. Quick situational changes that require quick thinking. “A lot of...
York News-Times
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt to return for one more year
A summer packed with baseball successes confirmed to Griffin Everitt what he had long suspected. He and Nebraska have some unfinished business together. The two-year Husker catcher and co-captain last season will return for one more college campaign, he told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday. His decision — generally expected after he went undrafted in mid-July — means NU retains one of its most consistent performers who has been a .289 career hitter across 85 career starts.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away
(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
Things learned and things still pondered so far in Husker fall camp
In three weeks there will be actual evidence on the table and the conversations around Nebraska will be a lot more ... animated? Here's guessing. Football season tends to do that – be it good or bad for your local lads. In three weeks there will be real takes...
KETV.com
Wayne's World: Omaha Central track coach wins 110m hurdles national championship
OMAHA, Neb. — The USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships were held during the last week of July in Lexington. The annual event features some of the best track and field athletes in the country, but they compete in various age categories. Matt Foster reports on the Omaha...
KETV.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
waynedailynews.com
Senior American Legion Central Plains Baseball Regional Results
RAPID CITY, SD – It came down to another rematch of the two Nebraska Senior American Legion Class A baseball teams deciding the Central Plains Regional Tournament. From Fitzgerald Stadium at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City, South Dakota, eight teams across five states represented the Central Plains Region.
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
York News-Times
Wet bulb globes among tools Nebraska high school athletic trainers will use to prevent heat illness during hot practices
High school athletic trainers hope temperature-monitoring technology they're adding this season — wet bulb globes — will give them a new tool to help prevent heat illness in student-athletes at Lincoln Public Schools. The devices can be placed on any surface to measure the radiant heat it reflects...
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
York News-Times
BACK TO SCHOOL -- Nebraska Lutheran High School plants seeds of success and service
WACO -- Nebraska Lutheran High School is going on 44 years strong of equipping high school students with strong academic and spiritual principles. This year, the school is expecting about 60 students, counting a strong incoming freshman class of 17 students. They have international students coming in from China, Japan and Germany this year.
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
York News-Times
Business Beat -- "Look Like Somebody" delivers powerful message with help from York native
WMK Media is a film studio based in Omaha that recently finished a full feature documentary on Ricky Simmons, starting split end for the 1983 Husker football team. York native Jeff Dedlow has been the art director for WMK Media for the past several years. Dedlow, who is an excellent artist, provided a graphic novel adaptation of film. He also provided artwork for the film and also wrote the timeline for the film.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
