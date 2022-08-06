ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Missing man's remains found, 3 arrested for murder

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old Hammond man reported missing in July have been found nearly 15 miles northeast of his hometown, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Tyronne Neal's remains in a shallow grave in Husser, an unincorporated community in the parish, on Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly responsible for Neal's July 17 disappearance, WAFB-TV reported.
Parole denied for inmate awaiting trial in triple homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O'Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter...
Biden approves disaster declaration for Missouri flooding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding. The declaration makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health expenses. Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across...
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal. Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and...
Hawaii details plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaii...
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston...
Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
