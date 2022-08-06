Read on www.titusvilleherald.com
Related
Titusville Herald
Missing man's remains found, 3 arrested for murder
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old Hammond man reported missing in July have been found nearly 15 miles northeast of his hometown, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Tyronne Neal's remains in a shallow grave in Husser, an unincorporated community in the parish, on Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly responsible for Neal's July 17 disappearance, WAFB-TV reported.
Titusville Herald
Parole denied for inmate awaiting trial in triple homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O'Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
Titusville Herald
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter...
Titusville Herald
Biden approves disaster declaration for Missouri flooding
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding. The declaration makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health expenses. Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Two men vying for the Navajo Nation presidency announced their running mates Monday, choosing candidates from the New Mexico portion of the reservation to broaden their appeal. Navajo President Jonathan Nez selected Chad Abeyta, a 33-year-old political newcomer who is an Air Force veteran and...
Titusville Herald
Hawaii details plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaii...
Titusville Herald
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston...
Titusville Herald
Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state's full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titusville Herald
Arizona Team Stax
Team Totals.227.305355345880616618123430377904511865. Team Totals49594.1410810824952.1901489438114328785.
Comments / 0