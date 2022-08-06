ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

LeRoy Butler enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSQgY_0h7Uyzwr00

CANTON, Ohio (WFRV) – On a hot summer afternoon in Canton, Ohio, with his family, friends and scores of Packers fans, LeRoy Butler, the inventor of the Lambeau Leap, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“When you play for the Green Bay Packers, a lot of doors open up. When you win a Super Bowl, all doors open up. But when you make the Hall of Fame, football heaven opens up,” Butler said as he began his enshrinement speech. He thanked his wife Genesis, who introduced him and his fellow teammates, including Gilbert Brown, who also helped introduce him.

“Come get your jacket, LeRoy.” Leroy Butler finally puts on his gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend

“LeRoy Butler has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I slammed those brakes,” Gilbert said in Butler’s introduction video. “And I screamed out the window, ‘Bout time they got my home boy in this stuff here. Bout time!”

Butler played 12 seasons for the Green and Gold, was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, helped bring the Packers a Super Bowl in 1996, and ended his career with 38 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and 20 sacks.

Butler was brief at the podium, his speech lasting just five minutes, but he was honest and joyful as he expressed his gratitude for being a part of NFL history and he credited that to his mother, Eunice.

Packers youngsters shine at Family Night

“She made us think rich every day,” Butler said. “It’s not about what you have on or what you have, it’s how you act.”

In closing, with a giant smile on his face, Butler poked fun at how long it took him to get to the Hall, but is happy to be here nonetheless.

“Sixteen years is a long time, but it was worth the wait.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Jonathan Lucroy to retire a Brewer, be honored on August 6

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the greatest catchers in team history will officially retire as a Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor. The Milwaukee Brewers announced that former catcher Jonathan Lucroy will retire as a Brewer and be inducted into the team’s Wall of Honor on August 6. He will not […]
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers announce next round of public practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the schedule for next week’s practices that are open to the public. The public practices of the training camp on Aug. 1, 2, and 4 will begin at 10:30 a.m. The opening week of training camp has been well attended. This is the first time fans […]
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans

Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canton, WI
Local
Ohio Football
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Canton, OH
Green Bay, WI
Football
State
Ohio State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Canton, OH
Football
City
Appleton, WI
Canton, OH
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Plans For The Preseason

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot riding on this upcoming season. The Packers completely restructured Rodgers' deal to make sure that he was satisfied with playing for the Packers in the long term. After winning MVP last season, Rodgers was not good in the playoffs and this year, he will have to prove himself all over again if he wants to dispel the narrative that he isn't any good when it comes time for the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Gilbert Brown
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Hall Of Fame#The Green And Gold
WFRV Local 5

Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship underway in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship officially teed off at Reid Golf Course in the City of Appleton on Tuesday. Apart of the Northeast Wisconsin Junior Tour, the Fox Cities Junior Golf Championship enters its fourth year as an event and is the league’s seventh tournament of the season. The Northeast […]
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers could be forced to start the season without a pair of key players, both of whom have been sidelined by injury throughout training camp. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins have both missed all 12 of Green Bay’s training camp practices, and GM Brian Gutekunst has not put a timetable […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers must hope Brian Gutekunst is right about David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

North sweeps WFCA All-Star games for first time ever

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the final time as high school football players, the best of the best in Wisconsin came together at Titan Stadium for the WFCA All-Star Games. And, for the first time in event history, the North team won all three games – the large school battle, the small school bout, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
WFRV Local 5

OFFICIAL: Packers sign second-round pick WR Christian Watson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s finally official, the Green Bay Packers have signed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. Watson, the Packers’ second-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the last remaining player in Green Bay’s draft class unsigned but after General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday, Watson will be a member of the Green and Gold.
WFRV Local 5

AP sources: ESPN out of Big Ten TV rights negotiations

As the Big Ten prepares to become a 16-team, coast-to-coast superconference with the additions of USC and UCLA in 2024, it is ending a 40-year relationship with ESPN and moving toward partnerships with two new networks. Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Big Ten was looking for […]
FOOTBALL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy