LeRoy Butler enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WFRV) – On a hot summer afternoon in Canton, Ohio, with his family, friends and scores of Packers fans, LeRoy Butler, the inventor of the Lambeau Leap, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“When you play for the Green Bay Packers, a lot of doors open up. When you win a Super Bowl, all doors open up. But when you make the Hall of Fame, football heaven opens up,” Butler said as he began his enshrinement speech. He thanked his wife Genesis, who introduced him and his fellow teammates, including Gilbert Brown, who also helped introduce him.

“LeRoy Butler has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I slammed those brakes,” Gilbert said in Butler’s introduction video. “And I screamed out the window, ‘Bout time they got my home boy in this stuff here. Bout time!”

Butler played 12 seasons for the Green and Gold, was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, helped bring the Packers a Super Bowl in 1996, and ended his career with 38 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and 20 sacks.

Butler was brief at the podium, his speech lasting just five minutes, but he was honest and joyful as he expressed his gratitude for being a part of NFL history and he credited that to his mother, Eunice.

“She made us think rich every day,” Butler said. “It’s not about what you have on or what you have, it’s how you act.”

In closing, with a giant smile on his face, Butler poked fun at how long it took him to get to the Hall, but is happy to be here nonetheless.

“Sixteen years is a long time, but it was worth the wait.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.