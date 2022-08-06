ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Douglas Co. school superintendent gearing up for first full year

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Douglas County has a new superintendent, Erin Kane 01:06

Douglas County Schools are expecting around 64,000 students to head back to class next week. In February, the District's previous superintendent, Corey Wise, was fired by a new school board that was elected in November 2021. The leadership change prompted protests and some teacher resignations.

Douglas County Superintendent of Schools Erin Kane in an interview from March 2022. CBS

Douglas County School District starts the 2022 - 2023 school year with a new superintendent, Erin Kane. She is confident that this new school year will demonstrate what it means to come together for the children. She wants to ensure all the students and the teachers have bright futures.

"What it means to have different ideas without calling each other bad people. What it means to presume positive intentions and to have that free exchange of ideas. We need to move our society back to that, and I really think we have an opportunity in Douglas County to lead the way. Our kids will never be able to sort it out if the adults can't sort it out," Kane told CBS4.

On the issue of school safety, Kane said that Douglas County Schools collaborates closely, and regularly with area law enforcement agencies. The District also just hired a psychological safety expert to identify red flags, assess threats, and lead crisis team response.

