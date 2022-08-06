ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delco murder suspect arrested in Fayetteville, girlfriend found safe: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff, Bryanna Gallagher via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Police say a suspect wanted for murder in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has been taken into custody in Fayetteville and his girlfriend has been found safe.

The Chester City Police Department in Pennslvannia said Dahmier Harmon, 26, was taken into custody without incident on Friday night by Fayetteville police.

They say his girlfriend, Shameeka Thompson, 31, was with him and unharmed.

According to police, Thompson was last seen at a friend's house in the area of West 21st Street in Chester around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police issued a missing endangered person advisory which said Harmon abducted Thompson.

Police say Harmon was wanted for the murder of Leon Culbreath which occurred in the area on of the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue on August 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBfbm_0h7Uyrt300

Investigators say that Harmon abducted Thompson because he believed she told police about the murder. Although, police say she was not the person who alerted authorities.

Harmon will be extradited to Pennsylvania and will await trial for the murder of Culbreath, police say.

Authorities say the abduction is still under investigation at this time and there may be additional charges against Harmon.

"Thank you all for your help with this incident. Without the help of the public/assisting law enforcement agencies/new agencies we would not have been able to end this situation as quick as we did and without incident," the Chester City Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

Comments / 4

Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.

(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
EDGEMOOR, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, PA
City
Delco, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police arrest man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man who officers say is wanted for murder in the state of Pennsylvania. Saturday at about 2:34 a.m., police say they arrested Dehmier Harmon without incident. He had an active arrest warrant through the City of Chester Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#City Police#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder. Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother. Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women. On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety. Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Young woman shot to death in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: Man Accused Of Abducting 31-Year-Old Delaware County Woman Arrested In North Carolina

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The man accused of abducting a woman from Delaware County is under arrest. The woman was found unharmed in North Carolina. CBS3 was told she has been in contact with her family and they are now trying to figure out how to get her home. Police say they got a tip that 31-year-old Shameka Thompson and 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon were on their way to North Carolina. They were found Saturday morning in Fayetteville shortly before 2 a.m., which is over 400 miles away from Chester. “Once we got the description of the tag, we started to get hit...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter

WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking drugs. On August 2nd, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Pages Lake Road in St Pauls. After stopping the vehicle, the deputies say...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy