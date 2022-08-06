Read on www.numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
Ronald Acuna Jr. leading off for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Acuna will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Eddie Rosario returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Acuna for 13.4 FanDuel points...
Braves' Orlando Arcia batting eighth on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Arcia will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Ehire Adrianza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Arcia for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Molina will move to the bench on Tuesday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and Colorado. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Luke Williams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
Charlie Blackmon leading off for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Yonathan Daza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 12.1 FanDuel points...
Victor Reyes remains out of Tigers' lineup Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes is out of the order for the second game in a row. Akil Baddoo will make another start in left field as the Tigers' ninth batter.
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Romine will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the Mets. Michael Papierski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 4.8 FanDuel...
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leading off for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 12.9 FanDuel points...
Bryan De La Cruz batting fourth for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will start in right field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Billy Hamilton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9 FanDuel...
