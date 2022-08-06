Read on www.kplctv.com
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Shed Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Bergstrom Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between July 31st at 8 PM and August 7th at 1:30.
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating multiple motorcycle thefts that occurred in the 800 block of Ballard Lane in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 6th at 8 PM and August 8th at 9:45 AM. Authorities are asking anyone...
KPLC TV
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Lake Charles American Press
8/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Lawrence Foreman, 60, 3427 Chrysler Drive — failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Bond: $5,000. Diana Padron Villarreal, 54, Cypress, Texas — theft less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less...
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
Lake Charles American Press
Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting
A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
KPLC TV
LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night. The call came in at 9:42 p.m. The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned. A cause has not...
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
KPLC TV
Allen Parish dive teams searching for missing man on Whiskey Chitto
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - Dive teams with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who vanished while canoeing on the Whiskey Chitto outside Oberlin. The man was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
KPLC TV
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
KPLC TV
Initial report: Officer’s arrest followed two complaints for stalking
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sergeant with the Lake Charles Police Department was arrested after two complaints against him for stalking, according to an initial report. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Aug. 3 for stalking and malfeasance in office. Both complaints were reported to the Lake Charles Police Department...
Rayne woman charged with theft from co-worker
Lashelle Dugas, 25, faces one charge of felony theft.
KPLC TV
Warrant upgraded to murder after Oakdale shooting victim dies
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A person struck in a shooting in Oakdale Friday has died, authorities said. The victim died Monday morning, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle. The man sought in the shooting, 21-year-old Malcolm Pugh, is now wanted for second-degree murder. Pugh left the scene in a...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
KPLC TV
Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
