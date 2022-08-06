Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.

