KPLC TV

Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Lawrence Foreman, 60, 3427 Chrysler Drive — failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Bond: $5,000. Diana Padron Villarreal, 54, Cypress, Texas — theft less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting

A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night. The call came in at 9:42 p.m. The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned. A cause has not...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Warrant upgraded to murder after Oakdale shooting victim dies

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A person struck in a shooting in Oakdale Friday has died, authorities said. The victim died Monday morning, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle. The man sought in the shooting, 21-year-old Malcolm Pugh, is now wanted for second-degree murder. Pugh left the scene in a...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022. The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food as well as gently used and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

