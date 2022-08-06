Read on www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado absent from Astros' Tuesday lineup
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will start at catcher over Maldonado and hit eighth. This is the second time in three games that Maldonado has been held out of the lineup.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini taking seat Tuesday for Astros
Houston Astros first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Yuli Gurriel will take over for Mancini on first base and bat second. Mancini has gone 4-for-18 in an Astros uniform since being acquired last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting for Yankees on Monday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiner-Falefa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Our models project Kiner-Falefa for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez not in Cubs' Tuesday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Velazquez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, but he's taking a seat for the second game of the series. Franmil Reyes will replace Velazquez at designated hitter and bat fifth in what will be his Cubs debut.
numberfire.com
Rays' Yu Chang sitting Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,300 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.0 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Francisco Mejia finding seat Tuesday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Christian Bethancourt will replace Mejia at catcher and hit eighth. Bethancourt has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar batting third on Tuesday
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Lewin Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores is being replaced at first base by Brandon Belt versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 403 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .249 batting average with a .774 OPS, 16...
numberfire.com
Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura held out of Brewers' Tuesday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hiura hit a home run in each of the last two contests, but he will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest. Andrew McCutchen will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup.
Comments / 0