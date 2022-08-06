Man accused of killing FMPD officer assaults inmate in jail

According to a police report, Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing a FMPD officer , struck a fellow inmate in the face at the Naples Jail Center on Thursday.

At about 5:45 p.m., an inmate was cleaning up trash and handing out supplies to other inmates. The inmate thought he heard Desmaret call for him, so he went to the door and asked Desmaret what he wanted.

That’s when Desmaret reached out his arm outside of the cell door and hit the inmate in the face.

The inmate left the area immediately after being hit and told housing deputies what had just happened.

Deputies saw what happened on jail camera footage and submitted it into evidence.

Desmaret is charged with battery by a person detained in prison or jail.