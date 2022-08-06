ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: August 12-18, 2022

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

By Rabbi Alicia Magal

Sedona News – Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website.

Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for in-person services or online links. Visitors are welcome to attend services.

On Friday, August 12, a Friday evening Erev Shabbat service, led by Rabbi Alicia Magal, begins at 5:30 pm both in person and on Zoom, and livestreamed for members and their invitees. Congregants participate by lighting candles, doing a reading, or having an Aliyah for the Torah service.  Verses from the Torah portion will be chanted: Vaetchanan (Deuteronomy 3:23 – 7:11, containing the rousing words of Moses as he prepares the Children of Israel to enter the Promised Land. His beautiful last speeches are his ethical will, containing the goals and commitments he urges the people to remember after he is gone.  This portion contains the central affirmation, “Hear O Israel, God is One,” and the injunction “to love God with all our heart, mind, and might.” This week we turn from the low point of mourning the destruction of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem and all the dispersions, expulsions, and discrimination throughout history to ascending through seven weeks of consolation and hope toward the Jewish New Year, a time of soul work, renewal, and rebirth. Blessings for those who are ill and a Mazal Tov for those celebrating a birthday or anniversary will be offered. Kaddish, the Mourner’s prayer, will be recited in memory of those who passed away either recently or at this time in past years. Shabbat offers a time out from work and worry, an opportunity to be grateful for our lives and the bounty with which we are blessed.

Wednesday morning minyan begins at 8:30 a.m. on August 17 on zoom.  Join the group to offer healing prayers, and to support those saying the mourner’s prayer, Kaddish, for a loved one who has passed away. Every person counts and is needed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpbH2_0h7UyKCQ00
Paid Political Ad

On Wednesday at 4:00 pm Rosalie Malter and Rabbi Magal will lead a class on Jewish meditation on Zoom.  Each session focuses on a different tool or aspect of Jewish meditation practices.

On Thursday, August 18, at 4:00 pm, Torah study, led by Rabbi Alicia Magal, will be held on Zoom.  The Torah reading for that week is Eikev (Deuteronomy 7:12 – 11:25), a continuation of the second of Moses’ three farewell talks to Israel.  Moses encourages the people to keep their faith in God and remember the lessons they learned during the years in the wilderness. Now they would be settling in a land that would offer water, crops, and all their needs, and they must remember to thank the Provider of all this bounty and not take it for granted or get puffed up with pride over “their harvest.”

The Social Action Committee is continuing to collect food for the local Sedona food pantry.   Please drop of cans or boxes of non-perishable foods in the bin outside the lower level parking lot entrance to the synagogue.

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, located at 100 Meadow Lark Drive off Route 179 in Sedona, is a welcoming, egalitarian, inclusive congregation dedicated to building a link from the past to the future by providing religious, educational, social and cultural experiences.  Messages to the office telephone at 928 204-1286 will be answered during the week. Updated information is available on the synagogue website – www.jcsvv.org .

This post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley: August 12-18, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

First Friday with Fermin Estrada

Verde Valley News – The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is delighted to open the Fall 2022 First Friday season with a presentation by Fermin Estrada, presenting the history of the Alvarez Ranch. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, September 2 at 10:00 at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse auditorium. Tucked into a verdant swath of [...] This post First Friday with Fermin Estrada originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events

Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

It’s Both

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Life is a wondrous adventure, a daring escapade, the preciousness of a seemingly separate being, struggling for connectedness amid the vacillating yet compelling uncertainty of letting go in full surrender to our interdependency, our inherent and abundant symbioses.  The separate self screams its denial, its holy terror, clutched in outrage, spewing [...] This post It’s Both originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, August 11th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. August’s concert features Michael Peters, Ed Cooper, and Spencer Vandevier.   Micheal Peters’s soul-soothing mix of [...] This post Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Sedona, AZ
Society
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022

Camp Verde News – Ben Roti Ceramics presents the inaugural Verde Valley Pottery Festival, a collective of Arizona-connected potters committed to expanding the reach and increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery. The FREE festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays. This event will feature unique handmade items perfect for the home, garden, and [...] This post Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 8th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The most immediate and impactful issue today is the upcoming appointment of a new city council member. The City is still seeking applications for the Prescott City Council seat...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library received a check for $24,500 from Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). In presenting the check, Glenn Wike, Chief of Staff/Senior Vice President, Community Investment at ACF thanked the library “for the important service you provide to the community.” Camp Verde Library Endowment (CVLE) President, Ambie Charles and board [...] This post Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish History#Torah Reading#Verde Valley#Jewish Meditation#Board Of Directors#The Jewish Community#The Children Of Israel
Sedona.Biz

Fill sandbags at these sites

Sedona News – The City of Sedona provides the following locations for residents to fill sandbags: City Maintenance Yard (by appointment only call 928-203-5063), 2070 Contractors Road City lot adjacent to Sedona Red Rock High School, 935 Upper Red Rock Loop Road Uptown Public Parking Lot, 260 Schnebly Road Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian [...] This post Fill sandbags at these sites originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Holographic Reality

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Akashic records, The Pleiades, Jesus, Mohammed, solar flares, the Schumann resonance, me and you, spirituality, love (yes, love too), the fifth dimension, ascension, death, enlightenment, ignorance … same, same just different: ideas that attempt to make the inexplicable explicable.  We want our truths to be true. That’s the way we humans [...] This post Holographic Reality originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
buffalonynews.net

BrightRock Gold Corp CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Visits Midnight Owl Mine and Discusses Initial Impressions of What Potential BrightRock May Have Based on His Visit

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the recent mine tour & visit by president and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Midnight Owl Mine. A lithium past-producer in Yavapai County, Arizona, 13 miles east of Wickenburg. The picture below is taken from one of the access roads within the land holdings that BrightRock Gold owns. The significance of the picture is the color of the mountain in the background that shows light lithium silica abundance within. This is only one of the parcels in BrightRock's portfolio. There are many of these lithium rich mountains on the 68 parcels that BrightRock controls.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Sedona.Biz

Get On With It!

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Life offers an infinite supply of grand and glorious adventures. Humans pursue anything and everything in their search for happiness and inner peace, calling their pursuit material or spiritual, religious or worldly, work or play, peace or violence. In truth, it is simply what we say it is.  Whatever path we [...] This post Get On With It! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a gift from Clark’s Market in the Village of Oakcreek as part of the company’s “Non-Profit Mondays” program. During the limited time promotional program, Museum volunteers spent the day in the store meeting and greeting shoppers and collecting receipts. The store then [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
azpm.org

COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’ encore Aug. 12-18

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the “Festival Flashback” encore return of “Ladies in Black” showing Aug. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Adapted from the bestselling novel by Madeleine St John and directed by Academy Award-nominated director Bruce Beresford, “Ladies in Black” is an alluring and tender-hearted comedy [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Black’ encore Aug. 12-18 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer

New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Holes for Health charity tournament comes to Seven Canyons

Verde Valley News – Registration is open for the Sept. 14 Holes for Health Golf Tournament at the premier Seven Canyons Golf Club in Sedona. Proceeds benefit Health First Foundation’s efforts to improve health and well-being in communities throughout northern Arizona. The annual tournament features a foursome shamble format on Seven Canyon’s private 18-hole, par-72 [...] This post Holes for Health charity tournament comes to Seven Canyons originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
303
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy