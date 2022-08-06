‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Prediction: Which Heroes Are Most Likely to Appear?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hosted a Marvel Cinematic Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 , where he previewed the next few years for the franchise. And during the presentation, he revealed that they were working on two new Avengers films — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars . Although a cast has not been revealed at this point, we put together a list of the most likely superheroes to appear in the fifth Avengers movie.

Kevin Feige announces ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ at SDCC 2022

At SDCC 2022, Kevin Feige shared the entire slate of MCU: Phase 5 and a sneak peek at what’s in store for Phase 6.

The Phase 5 schedule is:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Feb. 17, 2023

What If…? — Spring 2023

Secret Invasion — Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Echo — Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 — Summer 2023

The Marvels — July 28, 2023

Blade — Nov. 3, 2023

Ironheart — Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023/24

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 16, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again — Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024

The Phase 6 schedule is:

Fantastic Four — Nov. 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Untitled Marvel project — July 25, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars — Nov. 7, 2025

Which old heroes might appear in the upcoming movie?

We know many of the original Avengers won’t show up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty because they’re either retired or dead. However, after the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes , the screen read, “Thor will return.” Perhaps the God of Thunder has a couple more Avengers movies in him.

Besides Thor, the fifth Avengers film will likely feature other heroes from Phases 1 through 3 of the MCU. One could argue that Captain Marvel, War Machine, Captain America, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, Doctor Strange, Wong, Scarlet Witch, Nick Fury, Black Panther (whoever takes on the mantle), and Loki all have a chance to fight in the upcoming movie.

Captain Marvel, Captain America, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Black Panther are most likely to appear, given that they have confirmed solo films. Meanwhile, War Machine, Nick Fury, and Loki are in future Disney+ shows, and Doctor Strange 2 verified that Doctor Strange would return to the MCU. Plus, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Loki all have run-ins with Kang the Conqueror in Phase 5.

So it’s plausible that all these heroes are in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty . Or, at the very least, they will be in Avengers: Secret Wars .

Although many suspect that it’s inevitable, Marvel has yet to confirm Spider-Man 4 . And while fans hoped that Kevin Feige would announce a solo Scarlet Witch film at SDCC, we have faith that news surrounding her future in the MCU will come to light soon. Wanda’s redemption arc is coming, and we believe she has a place in the fifth Avengers film.

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ will likely feature many new heroes

MCU: Phase 4 has primarily focused on introducing new heroes to this universe, so fans are bound to see many fresh faces in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty .

Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, the Fantastic Four, and Ironheart will all probably be a part of the new Avengers team.

Marvel has already ordered a sequel for Shang-Chi , and a post-credits scene showed him speaking with Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner at the Sanctum Sanctorum. There’s no doubt that Ms. Marvel will join all of her heroes in this epic fight after appearing in The Marvels . She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, and Ironheart will likely take over for their predecessors. And there’s a reason why Fantastic Four kicks off Phase 6.

All in all, we expect that the MCU is about to get very crowded when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres on May 2, 2025.

