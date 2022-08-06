ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

Since stepping down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been giving the royal family one headache after another. From the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to the duke’s comments on Dak Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Harry’s relatives have been painted in a terrible light. What’s more, is that the family has a policy that leaves them in a position of not being able to respond to or counter all the allegations Harry and Meghan throw their way.

But if the Duke of Sussex’s memoir tests the family again and Prince William has his way, that’s going to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXHE6_0h7UyEu400
Prince William and Prince Harry leave after attending the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service | Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

Prince Harry has already broken Queen Elizabeth’s No. 1 rule

Queen Elizabeth II has always lived by the “never complain, never explain” mantra. She expects each of her family members to adopt the same policy because when they don’t as was the case with Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince Andrew, no one comes out looking great. But following Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal he appeared to have an axe to grind and along with his wife, publicly complained about being part of the Firm.

Some of the Sussexes’ allegations were so explosive that they did actually lead to a brief response from the palace that said: “recollections may vary.”

But the fear is that Harry isn’t done and in his upcoming memoir will put out more revelations that could further damage the royal family’s reputation. Well, Prince William is reportedly already weighing his options and fans shouldn’t be surprised if he speaks up after his brother ‘s book hits the shelves.

Prince William will have to decide how he wants to handle his brother

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAUu2_0h7UyEu400
Prince William and Prince Harry visiting the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace | Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images

When the Duke of Sussex announced that he had a book coming out he said in a statement: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The Daily Beast reported that the book has been handed in and is due out later this year. Because no one can predict exactly what’s going to be in the memoir, some royal experts believe the Duke of Cambridge has a decision to make.

“Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to do about Harry,” royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said. “But he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book.”

William has broken the queen’s rule too and can now have a say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oIin_0h7UyEu400
Prince William looking on during a visit to the City of Derry Rugby Club | Tim Rooke – Pool /Getty Images

William though has already shown that he is willing to deviate away from the old “never complain or explain” policy if he needs to.

During the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, the pair claimed that one senior royal asked about their son Archie’s skin color prior to his birth. Within hours Prince Charles was seen out at an event but ignored a reporter’s question and stayed quiet when asked about the race allegation. Prince William, however, answered the question directly when he was asked and said that the royals are “very much not a racist family.”

He also publicly spoke out against journalist Martin Bashir who conducted his mother’s Panorama interview after an investigation found that Bashir used “deception” to secure the interview. Moreover, William has said he wants to raise his children in an environment where they do not feel like they have to hold anything back and can always be open, honest, and express their feelings .

So if Harry continues to throw more verbal grenades or take shots at the royal family in his book, William will likely fire back.

Comments / 5

DBz
3d ago

Good for William! They should not have to endure nor accept what is being said. There are always two sides to every story. Bout time we heard The Royals’ side. Harry and Meghan are acting like brats who didn’t get their way.

Reply(2)
12
Happy cat
3d ago

Let's hope William says something like "the fact that Harry has unresolved mental health issues may cause his view of our loving and supporting family to be altered".

Reply
10
