ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Sam Mills' family keeps pounding at Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

By Steve Doerschuk, The Repository
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CANTON, Ohio — Did Sam Mills go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday as a Saint or a Panther?

Neither.

Unlike baseball, the Pro Football Hall of Fame does not ask its new members to declare their primary team. In baseball, the ball cap of the chosen team is affixed to his head on his Hall of Fame plaque.

Canton uses bronze busts. The one of Mills unveiled at Saturday's Enshrinement, like everyone else's, depicted his face, but not his teams.

That noted, had Mills been given his choice in the early 1980s, his only team would have been the Cleveland Browns.

HALL OF FAME: Patriots legend Richard Seymour gets his due

NEWSLETTER: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox

Mills went undrafted out of of Montclair State (New Jersey) in 1981, but Browns head coach Sam Rutgliano had an inkling that little Sam, the 5-foot-9 linebacker, might be a player. Mills became convinced he would make the team.

Rutigliano put the final call in the hands of defensive coordinator Marty Schottenheimer, and then told friends he was afraid cutting him, as the Browns did, was a bad idea.

And the older Sam was right. Mills starred on three Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars teams that won USFL championships, rocked 'em with the New Orleans Saints for nine years, and made such an impact in three years with the Carolina Panthers that they put up a statue.

Mills' long-standing approach to overcoming was "keep pounding." He used the words in a famous postseason speech to the Panthers, when he was a Carolina coach dying of cancer.

He left the world in 2005, at age 45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MV7Ff_0h7UyC8c00
Sam Mills wife Melanie Mills and former coach Jim Mora Sr. react to the unveiling of his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Ohio, Saturday, August 6, 2022. Scott Heckel/ Canton Repository

"He was a father, a friend, a husband and a leader who always kept pounding, no matter the odds," said his widow Melanie, speaking in his place at the Enshrinement. "He treated everyone with the dignity and the respect they deserved."He made friends everywhere. He made friends at his cancer treatments. He never forgot he was just a man."

The family chose Jim Mora to be Mills' Hall of Fame presenter. It was Mora who nervously gave Mills a roster spot in the USFL. After leveraging three USFL championships into the Saints head coaching job, Mora reluctantly gave Mills a roster spot in New Orleans.

"When he first got in the defensive huddle with the Saints, I had to admit he looked short," Mora said. "As we got going, he never looked short to me again."

Mills was still hammering away in 1996, at age 37, when he helped lead Carolina, a second-year expansion team, to the NFC finals.

Melanie Mills and Mora both gazed at Sam's likeness on the Enshrinement stage as they jointly pulled a gold drape off the bronze bust."I got very emotional when Sam was chosen for the Hall of Fame," Mora said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sam Mills' family keeps pounding at Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player, Coach In Need Of A New Heart

Former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Lyles, 61, has been in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022, according to a GoFundMe. Randy Carodine, who organized the fundraiser, is seeking $100,000 worth of donations for Lyles.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Football
Canton, OH
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Marty Schottenheimer
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Usfl#The New Orleans Saints#The Carolina Panthers
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.

Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy