Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche hospitalized in critical condition, remains in coma after fiery car crash

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Anne Heche remains hospitalized in critical condition and in a coma since her fiery car crash in Los Angeles Friday morning.

The actress, 53, was the driver in a crash in which her vehicle smashed into a home in Mar Vista, resulting in a fire.

Heche's spokeswoman confirmed the accident to the Associated Press. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, told AP in a statement that Heche's "family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Though Boylston described Heche as "currently in stable condition," the actress' manager Michael McConnell told USA TODAY Monday that she is "in extreme critical condition."

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," McConnell added. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," he continued.

Late Friday, "Big Little Lies" and "A Million Little Things" star James Tupper, previously Heche's partner of 10 years and father of one of her children, posted a photo of the actress and their son, Atlas, on his verified Instagram account. " Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman , actress and mother tonight," he wrote with a heart emoji. "anneheche we love you."

USA TODAY has reached out to Heche's representatives for details.

TV news video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burned, being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

Without identifying the driver, Tony Im, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed to USA TODAY that a crash occurred at about 10:55 a.m. and that the vehicle "became engulfed in flames."

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the driver to a local hospital for medical treatment, Im said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in an online release that the vehicle struck a two-story home, causing "structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire." The driver was taken to a hospital "in critical condition," according to the release.

Fifty-nine firefighters responded to the incident and took 65 minutes to extinguish the flames and rescue an adult female from the vehicle, LAFD said. No other injuries were reported.

Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to ask for prayers for Heche's recovery following the news.

"Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic," she wrote. "Pray for her."

Heche launched to fame starring in the 1990s soap opera "Another World." Her other screen credits include the shows "All Rise," "Chicago P.D." and "The Brave."

While competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2020, Heche opened up about her past relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres. The two met at a Vanity Fair Oscars party in 1997 and were a couple until 2000.

"I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal, and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years," Heche said on "DWTS."

In 2000, Heche was hospitalized after knocking on a stranger's door near Fresno, California. Authorities said she appeared shaken and disoriented, and spoke incoherently to the residents.

In “Call Me Crazy,” her memoir released in 2001, Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

Contributing: Lynn Elber, The Associated Press, and Kim Willis and Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

Anne Heche says romance with Ellen DeGeneres got her fired from 'multimillion-dollar movie deal'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anne Heche hospitalized in critical condition, remains in coma after fiery car crash

