Death Valley Roads Closed, 2022 Storm Damage Being Assessed

Death Valley Experiences 1,000 Year Rain Event
DEATH VALLEY, CA – Rain this weekend was a historic event, with nearly a year’s worth of rain falling in three hours. The 1.46 inches of rain recorded at Furnace Creek is still preliminary data, and mere drops away from the all-time record of 1.47 inches. The rain caused widespread damage and closure of all park roads.
Dennis Mattinson, Weather 08-08-2022
Sunday, the atmosphere became a little more stable compared to Friday / Saturday, where parts of Inyo County (Hwy 190 and Death Valley) received flash flooding and road closures. Today and Tuesday, our monsoonal pattern re-ignites, as we sit between a subtropical high over Colorado and a broad closed low over the NORCAL coast. This will create a deep Southeast flow (PWs 7.0 – 9.0 inches), resulting in the return of efficient rain makeres into our Forecast Area. With that moisture and cloud cover, those temperatures look to return back to slightly below normal…DMATT.
State Route 190 in Death Valley National Park to Remain Closed into Next Week
INYO COUNTY – State Route 190 will remain closed through at least next Wednesday as Caltrans maintenance crews continue to clean up after last week’s flash floods. Approximately 30 miles of the highway were partially or fully buried under flood debris within Death Valley National Park following Friday’s storms. Since beginning work to clear State Route 190, crews have managed to remove debris from approximately 20 miles of the road.
