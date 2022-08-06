LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Went Viral Inside Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge has a legitimate chance of breaking Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record, but Maris’ son is not necessarily pulling for him. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Kevin Maris said he would ultimately like to see his father’s record of 61 home runs stand for another season. However, that stance is not personal; Maris wishes Judge the best in his pursuit of the mark, and if the record must fall, he’s glad it will be broken by another New York Yankee.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO