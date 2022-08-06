LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Went Viral Inside Yankee Stadium

Read on sideaction.com
BOSTON -- Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball. Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis, becoming both a 20-win starter in 1978 and a 50-save reliever in 1992. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
Sports are, by nature, confrontational. There is a winner and a loser. But sometimes, between the lines, special moments happen. Sportsmanship wins out. That’s what happened at the Little League World Series qualifier between Oklahoma and Texas East on Tuesday. Texas East right-hander Kaidan Shelton accidentally let a pitch get away from him, which hit Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis in the head.
Madisonville All-Star Softball competes in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series
The 10-and-under Madisonville All-Star Softball team won the Louisiana State Championship Tournament held at Coquille Park on July 16-17. The Gators went undefeated in the state tournament and won by combined scores of 45-1. The team advanced to compete in the Dixie Girls Softball World Series in Alexandria as Team Louisiana, where they finished fifth out of 10 teams. The Gators beat Team Alabama by a score of 23-4 and were eliminated by Team North Carolina. Top row from left are Coach Brad Marange, Coach Jalia Marange, Coach Jennifer Borja, Coach Steve Michel and Coach Pat DiGiovanni; middle row from left, Faith Borja, Chloe Compagno, Macie Susor, Grace McAdams, Avery Huguet-Temples, Landry Lips; front row from left, Caroline Michel, Ella DiGiovanni, Oakley Hood, Raegan Rogers, Kinley Welch and Jaleigh Marange.
Aaron Judge has a legitimate chance of breaking Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record, but Maris’ son is not necessarily pulling for him. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Kevin Maris said he would ultimately like to see his father’s record of 61 home runs stand for another season. However, that stance is not personal; Maris wishes Judge the best in his pursuit of the mark, and if the record must fall, he’s glad it will be broken by another New York Yankee.
