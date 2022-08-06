Read on www.riolindamessenger.com
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
Firefighters battling commercial structure fire in Mather area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure in the Mather area late Tuesday morning. The scene was along the 3600 block of Lemay Street.Smoke could be seen coming from inside the building.Crews had the flames put out a little after noon. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton
ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
Dozens rescued from 2-alarm fire in Lodi
LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
actionnewsnow.com
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
KCRA.com
Fire displaces 11 people, destroys 3 apartment units in Rancho Cordova, fire officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — At least 11 people are without a home after a fire destroyed three apartment units in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started from an exterior balcony located at 3500 Data Drive at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Metro Fire...
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
11 displaced after Rancho Cordova apartment fire
RANCHO CORDOVA -- Eleven people were displaced after an early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova.Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded just before 4:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3400 block of Data Drive. The origin of the fire was an exterior balcony, according to fire officials.A total of three apartment units were destroyed and eight units were damaged.One person was treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
Two adults dead and two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
2 killed in early morning crash on Sacramento's north side
SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Sacramento's north side. The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.The crash involved two vehicles. First-responders found a man and a woman in one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Two people in another vehicle were brought to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.The crash remains under investigation.
Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.
2 People Dead 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
Highway 12 reopened in Calaveras County after vehicle crash
WALLACE -- Highway 12 near the Calaveras County town of Wallace has reopened following a vehicle crash earlier on Sunday.Just after 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle hit a light pole which fell near Ward Street. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.
