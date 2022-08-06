ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle building fire in Isleton

ISLETON -- Crews are working Monday night to put out a fire burning at a building in Isleton. The city's fire department says crews from several districts responded to battle the flames at a building on D Street. The fire is under control, officials say, and the cause is under investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Isleton is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento. 
ISLETON, CA
KRON4 News

Dozens rescued from 2-alarm fire in Lodi

LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Folsom, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Accidents
actionnewsnow.com

Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville

UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calfire#Rips#Propane#Grass Fire#Accident#Woodland#Metro Fire#Cosumnes
ABC10

Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
ORANGEVALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]

Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

11 displaced after Rancho Cordova apartment fire

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Eleven people were displaced after an early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova.Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded just before 4:15 a.m. to the fire in the 3400 block of Data Drive. The origin of the fire was an exterior balcony, according to fire officials.A total of three apartment units were destroyed and eight units were damaged.One person was treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX40

Two adults dead and two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in early morning crash on Sacramento's north side

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Sacramento's north side. The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.The crash involved two vehicles. First-responders found a man and a woman in one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Two people in another vehicle were brought to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.The crash remains under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo. 
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy