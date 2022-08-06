Friday was first day of school year for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva city school districts

Read on www.wdhn.com
Dothan City Schools kicks off the 2022-2023 school year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday morning, the city of Dothan, along with Houston County and Henry County Schools had their first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. Students boarded the bus or jumped in a carpool line excited for the year. Dothan is welcoming 90 new teachers...
School lunch costs rise across Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many students in Enterprise City Schools experienced a big change when buying lunch on their first day. For the first time in two years, some students had to pay for their meals at school. The USDA has had a waiver in place for non-profit schools across...
Coffee Co. Sheriff Dave Sutton reminds drivers be careful near schools
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton is “urging” drivers to slow down. Sheriff Sutton says his resource officers are keeping a “keen eye out” for speeders, and those. who drives erratically?. The sheriff reminds motorists there are three school districts: Enterprise city, Elba...
Several Wiregrass counties eligible for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers and organization leaders are called to apply for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program” which is aimed to help advance education and resources in their local communities. “This year, 36 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of...
New job opportunities coming to Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 100+ job opportunities will be coming in the Wiregrass very soon!. On Tuesday, GRI-APS (Advanced Product Solution) announced that they will be creating over 100 new jobs in Houston County. They will have at least 100 positions available in Dothan and will expand...
Teacher shortages stem from lack of candidates
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teacher shortages have been a major issue to the start of this school year. Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, said that while they are mostly staffed, they received a significantly low number of teacher candidates this year. Dr. Thomas says that it seems...
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
Dothan Leisure Services updates facility hours
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services have new hours set to go into effect on August 15, 2022. Here’s a list of all of the new hours for their facilities:. Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. -8 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 2-6 p.m.
Vernon High School Athletic Director dies in boating accident
UPDATE: August 7, 2022 8:47 p.m. VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School employees and district officials held a meeting on Sunday after the confirmation of the death of the high school’s athletic director and football coach. Superintendent Joe Taylor said this is a terrible situation for Vernon High School and the district. “With the […]
Ariton becomes first Wiregrass “Spotlight School”
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - Ariton Pre-K through 3rd grade teachers are celebrating. That’s because their school is one of a handful to receive a special title. “Us being one of the twelve schools in the state that was recognized as a spotlight school is just a tremendous accomplishment for our teachers,” says Josh Herring, Principal of Ariton School.
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike County Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2021 under first year head coach Mark Hurt. The team missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local...
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
Chad Street hosts “Everyday Heroes Appreciation” concert at the Dothan Civic Center
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Civic Center will be home to a concert on August 13th that will honor everyday heroes, all put together by Dothan native and recording artist Chad Street. The “Everyday Heroes Appreciation Concert” will start at 7 p.m with gates opening at the Civic...
Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama
When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
No shows threaten McCraney murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Seating a jury in Coley McCraney’s murder trial has become a struggle because most of those ordered to show up for jury duty didn’t. McCraney faces charges that he shot 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, but not charged until DNA implicated him 20 years later.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
