Wausau, WI

Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire.

Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.

Dispatchers received another 911 call at 5:42 a.m. reporting that the victim had been shot in the leg on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Metro Wire reports. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The 27-year-old alleged victim was transported to a hospital. His injuries do not appear life threatening.

The suspect was arrested by Wausau-area police at 6:19 a.m. He was transported back to Stevens Point, where he was booked into the Portage Co. Jail.

The suspect is facing recommended charges of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

No names have been released.

See the Point Plover Metro Wire report here.

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 1-7

Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

