ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa8kU_0h7UvyWr00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy.

Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.

The Navy said he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois.

“This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke, said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, the ship’s commanding officer. “My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss.”

WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County. The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.

The Navy didn’t release further details about what happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 14

rose voyer
3d ago

Rest In Peace and thank you for your service , sir. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends

Reply
10
Charlene Norton
3d ago

praying for the family and friends, thank you for your service

Reply
8
Related
WNCT

NC-native Navy sailor dead from overboard fall

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer is presumed dead according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman fell overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke on Monday into the Baltic Sea. Spearman was 19 years old and hailed from Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Remains of WWII soldier identified as North Carolina man

GREEN HILL, N.C. (AP) — DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a news release Friday that Army […]
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
County
Henderson County, NC
City
Etowah, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wkml.com

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#The U S Navy#Seaman Recruit Spearman#Wlos#Nexstar Media Inc
my40.tv

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

4 North Carolina Republican nominees leave abortion off of campaign websites

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four Republicans seeking congressional seats from North Carolina say nothing about abortion on their campaign websites even though some have been staunchly anti-abortion in the past – and as abortion has become a pivotal national issue. And at least one of them, Christian Castelli, a political newcomer challenging Democratic incumbent Kathy […]
ELECTIONS
WBTW News13

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 6:07 a.m. to the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, and lanes of traffic were blocked while crews worked at the scene. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

65K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy