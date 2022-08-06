‘Our family is at peace a little’: Grandmother of Staten Island man slain outside school reacts to the arrests of his alleged killers

Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Wife of ‘duck sauce killer’ wants gun charges against her dropped, citing husband’s suicide note
The wife of the late ‘duck sauce killer’ wants her husband’s suicide note to be used as evidence to get the gun possession case against her dropped, a letter filed by her lawyer in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday reveals. Dorothy Hirsch alleges her spouse, Glenn Hirsch made it clear in his last, rambling missive that any firearms found in her Briarwood home were his and his alone. “I want to ...
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved
John Taylor(Courtesy of family) In the year 2000, a Staten Island family was faced with a horrible tragedy. The body of a young man was found stuffed in a crawlspace. He had been stabbed to death before having his body placed there. His body had been left undiscovered in that crawlspace for more than 20 years. His girlfriend at the time is still hoping for some answers.
NYPD: Boy, 16, arrested with gun on Staten Island’s Jersey Street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted on social media the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly was caught with a gun in New Brighton. The boy was apprehended around 9:05 p.m. Sunday after he was seen by a witness allegedly discharging a firearm with another person who remains at large in the vicinity of Jersey Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
VIDEO: Teens shoot, wound boy on Queens street; 4 sought
The NYPD released video Tuesday showing the masked group approaching the boy on a sidewalk at 152nd Street and 118th Avenue in South Jamaica just after 5 p.m. Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island man accused of drunken crash where child in his car was injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old man was driving drunk when he crashed his car in broad daylight, injuring a child inside the vehicle in Mariners Harbor, authorities allege. Ricardo Cortez of Faber Street in Port Richmond was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey that was involved in a crash...
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
DNA testing leads to neighbor's arrest in 1996 Bronx cold case murder
Police have arrested Gregory Fleetwood in the 1996 cold case murder of Jasmine Porter, who was found dead in her Bronx home.
Mom of teen who suffered ‘severe head trauma’ in alleged Staten Island hit-and-run sues car driver, owner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three months ago, a teen was critically injured when he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver while crossing a Stapleton street, said prosecutors. The 17-year-old victim suffered “brain swelling and severe head trauma” in the May 22 incident, prosecutors said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
Man, 66, arrested on murder charge more than 2 decades after Bronx woman’s death
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday more than two decades after a Bronx woman’s death. Gregory Fleetwood, now 66, allegedly killed Jasmine Porter, 36, in 1996, police said. He was identified and charged because of advancements in DNA testing, an NYPD spokesman said. Porter was found unconscious with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
Bronx dad accidentally hits kids, three others with car, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A father reversed his car into his three kids and a group of adults in the Bronx Tuesday, according to a report from the New York Post. A police spokeswoman detailed the incident as an “accident,” said the Post. The father was at East...
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
Woman, 22, reported missing from New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old woman who has been reported missing from New Brighton. Stephanie Perez was seen on Sunday around 5 p.m. leaving her residence in the vicinity of Layton and Westervelt avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
Banned! Thief nixed from setting foot in New Dorp jewelry store after admitting to theft there
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — James Limberoplos’ light fingers have just snatched him his fourth prison sentence for grand larceny. They’ve also gotten the serial thief banned from a New Dorp jewelry store. On Friday, Limberoplos, 43, admitted in court to stealing four necklaces and one pendant from...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2