U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
WIBW
Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
Riley County Arrest Report August 9
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. VANESSA NICHOLE COCHRUN, 43, Manhattan, Domestic Battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. BRIAN KEITH FLANARY, 43, Middlesboro,...
2nd arrest made in Enfinnity Hayes Lawson homicide
GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 2nd suspect in the death of Enfinnity Hayes Lawson. On August 3rd, 2022, the Geary County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Fort Riley's Criminal Investigations Division, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol, along with other agencies, were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Jonathan Kendrick Franklin, of Fort Riley.
Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal
Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
ksal.com
Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help
A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
Manhattan man hospitalized after crash during u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Geary County. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by Zane Rains of Manhattan was southbound near the intersection of U.S. 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road. The Chevy struck a 2022...
WIBW
Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. First Friday hot. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lots of...
Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
1350kman.com
Eight-day trial for Manhattan man accused of murder set for Aug. 30
After a pre-trial hearing in Riley County District Court Monday, a trial is set for a Manhattan man charged with killing two people in October of 2020. Montrell Vassar’s case will be heard by a jury over eight days starting on Aug. 30 with Judge John Bosch presiding. The trial will break for Labor Day before continuing through Sept. 9.
Teenager injured in e-scooter crash, Sunday morning, in MHK
MANHATTAN - Around 6:15 am on Sunday, August 7th, Riley County Police Department, with assistance from Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department; responded to the 3500 block of Hudson Circle on the report of a e-scooter crash. When crews arrived on the scene they located 18-year old Dayana...
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KVOE
Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
