A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.

GYPSUM, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO