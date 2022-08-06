ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSNT News

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 9

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. VANESSA NICHOLE COCHRUN, 43, Manhattan, Domestic Battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. BRIAN KEITH FLANARY, 43, Middlesboro,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

2nd arrest made in Enfinnity Hayes Lawson homicide

GEARY COUNTY - The Geary County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 2nd suspect in the death of Enfinnity Hayes Lawson. On August 3rd, 2022, the Geary County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Fort Riley's Criminal Investigations Division, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol, along with other agencies, were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Jonathan Kendrick Franklin, of Fort Riley.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas home invasion burglary suspect drank a beer, ate a meal

Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help

A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
GYPSUM, KS
WIBW

Five arrested on meth, marijuana charges after SE Topeka search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Southeast Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
1350kman.com

Eight-day trial for Manhattan man accused of murder set for Aug. 30

After a pre-trial hearing in Riley County District Court Monday, a trial is set for a Manhattan man charged with killing two people in October of 2020. Montrell Vassar’s case will be heard by a jury over eight days starting on Aug. 30 with Judge John Bosch presiding. The trial will break for Labor Day before continuing through Sept. 9.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
HOLTON, KS
KVOE

Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia

Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

