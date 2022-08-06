Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
The Top 10 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/12/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 10 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Mill Street Live is celebrating its 14th year of fantastic performances Friday nights at the Plymouth Arts Center! Mill Street Live is a summer music series that showcases local performers ages 16+! 90 minutes of music from the past seven decades! https://www.plymoutharts.org/Events.php.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall fire; Milwaukee leaders frustrated
MILWAUKEE - A string of fires at Milwaukee's former Northridge Mall, the most recent on Wednesday night, has city leaders fed up and calling to tear the building down. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the building has no electricity or gas, and he believes the fires have been intentionally set. Firefighters say the dark, large, empty building can be dangerous when trying to put out the flames.
wearegreenbay.com
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
wearegreenbay.com
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
WISN
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall, 4th in 3+ weeks, chief 'over it'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to Milwaukee's "ill-secured, long-vacant Northridge Mall" Wednesday, Aug. 10 for the fourth fire in less than three weeks. Wednesday's fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the size and "decrepit condition of building." Fire officials said fast work by first responders brought the...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Western Lakes Fire District budget referendum rejected
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Western Lakes Fire District says it needs more firefighters, and that means more money in the budget. The voters spoke Aug. 9, and they said "no." Just like that, plans to beef-up staff went up in smoke. "If we had a health emergency in this house –...
wauwatosa.net
My leaves have these weird bumps on them
In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend
WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
Cat Loving Couple In Wisconsin Has The Goal To Break World Record
You're not going to believe this unusual world record involving cats that this couple in Wisconsin is aiming to break. I would say it's safe to assume that most people have some sort of hobby. The majority of the time it's collecting special items or participating in an enjoyable activity. Personally, I'm all about music. I collect vinyl, CDs, DVDs, shirts, and anything else relate to Rock. I also really like going to see live music.
spectrumnews1.com
'We’re optimistic': Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome fights cancer
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, the Kallenberger’s look like your typical family. There’s Joe, Melinda and their two boys, Hugo and Rhett. The past four years haven’t been the easiest for the family of four, but one thing stays constant, and that’s their positivity. Their...
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
