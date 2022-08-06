ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFLPA Files Reply on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Behalf

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nesn.com

Comments / 11

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
2d ago

His punishment should be 24 months probation with a $24 million dollar fine. If he breaks probation, he’s immediately suspended for 24 months without pay and banned from the NFL & Cleveland Browns during that time. Once his probation is completed and there’s no incidents of sexual misconduct. DeShaun Watson can apply for reinstatement and if approved, can return to the NFL and resume his career with the Cleveland Browns, who he’s under contract with.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
FanSided

Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year

The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#American Football#The Player S Association#The Cleveland Browns#Cba#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Deshaun Watson Situation

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Deshaun Watson situation on Sunday. Swinney, who coached Watson in college, was asked about the Cleveland Browns' six-game suspension. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season, after being accused of sexual misconduct by more...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy