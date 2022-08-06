Read full article on original website
Saturday State Championship Schedule
Gardner-Edgerton (9-3) vs Manhattan (12-0) Class 5A @ Pittsburg 1:00 pm. Mill Valley (11-1) vs Maize (12-0) Class 4A @ Topeka 1:00 pm. Bishop Miege (10-2) vs Wamego (12-0) Class 3A @ Hutchinson 1:00 pm. Holton (11-1) vs Andale (12-0) Class 2A @ Salina 1:00 pm. Nemaha Central (12-0) vs...
KHSAA football state semifinal matchups
CLASS 1A Newport Central Catholic at Pikeville - 7:00 PM Holy Cross (Louisville) at Raceland - 7:30 PM
Great Bend's Beck earns WAC Coach of the Year
The 2022 Western Athletic Conference All-Conference Football teams were announced and Great Bend High School's Erin Beck was named the Coach of the Year. First-Team selections for the Panthers included Matthew Johnson (OL), Cayden Scheuerman (QB), Braylon Council (WR), Dee'Onn Jones (DL), Mathew Moeder (LB). Second-Team selections from Great Bend...
