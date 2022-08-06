ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

247Sports

What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball

In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Newark ‘water emergency’ after Belleville main break: NJ officials

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A massive water main break in Belleville has sparked a “city-wide water emergency” in nearby Newark, prompting boil water advisories in both cities and leading to the cancellation of Newark’s summer school programs for the day, according to officials. The 72-inch main burst in Branch Brook Park along the Belleville-Newark border […]
NEWARK, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Double parking leads to two arrest in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Saturday, August 6, 2022, SCU Detectives were patrolling the area of Grand St and Malone St on reports of high crime and traffic violations. While in the area, the Detectives observed a vehicle double parked in the area of Grand St. Detectives stopped to investigate the parking violation coupled with the suspicious activity they observed as they pulled up in the area. While speaking with the driver Detectives observed a black garbage bag on the floor of the front passenger’s side and a backpack discarded on the front passenger’s seat. A narcotics dog was requested and arrived on scene. A consensual search from the driver revealed the bag containing approximately 8 pounds of CDS marijuana. A further search of the backpack was found to contain another quantity of CDS marijuana, a large amount of currency, and a digital scale. Both parties was taken into custody without incident. The search revealed approximately 10 ounces of CDS marijuana and a large sum of currency.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.

Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims

An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged with beating man over sale of PlayStation 5

Two teens beat and robbed a man of a PlayStation 5 when they couldn’t agree on a sale price for the popular gaming system, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday at 7:20 p.m. outside the 34th Fourth Street Light Rail Station in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Nizere...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
NEWARK, NJ
WHYY

In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them

Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

