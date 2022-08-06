TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Saturday, August 6, 2022, SCU Detectives were patrolling the area of Grand St and Malone St on reports of high crime and traffic violations. While in the area, the Detectives observed a vehicle double parked in the area of Grand St. Detectives stopped to investigate the parking violation coupled with the suspicious activity they observed as they pulled up in the area. While speaking with the driver Detectives observed a black garbage bag on the floor of the front passenger’s side and a backpack discarded on the front passenger’s seat. A narcotics dog was requested and arrived on scene. A consensual search from the driver revealed the bag containing approximately 8 pounds of CDS marijuana. A further search of the backpack was found to contain another quantity of CDS marijuana, a large amount of currency, and a digital scale. Both parties was taken into custody without incident. The search revealed approximately 10 ounces of CDS marijuana and a large sum of currency.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO