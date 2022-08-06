ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to sign former USFL WR Devin Gray on one-year deal

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding a receiver to the 90-man offseason roster after a successful tryout at training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs intend to sign WR Devin Gray on a one-year deal. A former undrafted free agent out of the University of Cincinnati in 2018 NFL draft, Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons and spent three seasons with them from 2018-2020. He’s since played in The Spring League and spent a brief portion of the 2021 NFL season on the practice squad with the Baltimore Ravens.

Most recently, Gray spent time with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars. He started eight games, recording 25 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns. In the USFL title game, Gray caught 5-of-7 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in what was a losing effort by the Stars.

Gray, 27, is listed at 5-11 and 187 pounds. In two seasons at Cincinnati in college, he amassed over 1,400 yards and 8 touchdowns. Gray also has experience as a punt returner, something that Kansas City is sorely lacking. In college, he returned 13 punts for 130 yards over the course of two seasons.

Gray makes the third Cincinnati Bearcat on the Chiefs’ roster, joining TE Travis Kelce and rookie S Bryan Cook. The team will need to make a corresponding move to make room for Gray on the 90-man offseason roster.

