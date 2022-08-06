ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana

By Stephen Dethrage
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on praise933.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, AL
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Vows to End ‘Public Menace’ Which Led to Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old

In a strongly worded statement issued late Sunday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said “exhibition driving” is out of control in the city and must be ended. The mayor made his comments after 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston of Birmingham was killed and four others transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#A Gunfight#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Turner
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo

Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Praise 93.3

UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?

I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WNDU

Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

JeffCo Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot, killed his mother in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the 29-year-old Forestdale woman found dead inside her home on Saturday was accidentally shot by her 12-year-old son. "After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12 year old son unintentionally discharged a firearm...
FORESTDALE, AL
Praise 93.3

Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close

A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy