Read on catfishtuscaloosa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
WNDU
Crews respond to St. Joseph County house fire
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 20 crews were sent to a house fire Monday morning in St. Joseph County. It happened in the 22000 block of State Road 23 near Four Winds Casino South Bend. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Stabbing at Tuscaloosa Apartments Leaves Two Injured Friday Evening
Two men were injured in a stabbing at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Friday evening. According to a Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson, the incident occurred at Shamrock Downs Apartments on 9th Street. Both men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with one of the individuals suffering possible life-threatening injuries. Officers...
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mind-Blowing Statistics About Health Care in Alabama
Health Care is certainly a hot topic even right here in West Alabama. It seems that health care statistics vary from state to state. I always ask … But why?. According to WalletHub, there are states that there best and worst states for health care. They “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome” and ranked the various states.
wevv.com
Indiana pet owners encouraged to submit photos in statewide 'cutest dog' contest
There's a statewide contest happening for dog owners in Indiana. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDCC) are searching for adorable dogs in great locations around the state through the "Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest." “I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your...
beckersdental.com
Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
Historic Black church in southern Indiana rededicated after being saved by volunteers
WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. — A historic Indiana church, once declared an endangered landmark, celebrated its rededication this weekend with a ribbon cutting, church services and a tree planting ceremony. "It's called the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs, Indiana. This is the last structure and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lace Up to Support Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Caring Days Annual Walk
Be sure to lace up and support the Caring Days Annual “Walk to Remember” in August. The Walk provides funding for services at Caring Days and provides funding for programs such as Project Lifesaver and caregiver support groups. “Alzheimer’s ranks in the top 10 leading causes of death,”...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
WISH-TV
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road died Friday after crashing head on with a semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 p.m., State Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, according to ISP. The 4.1 mile-marker is located near the Calumet Avenue exit of the Indiana Toll Road.
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver
Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
Tuscaloosa Woman Arrested for Friday Morning Gas Station Shooting
A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman during an argument Friday morning at a West Tuscaloosa gas station. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Tuscaloosa Police were called to the 1500 block of M.L. King Jr., Boulevard on Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. where a woman was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0