HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leora Levy, a first-time political candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, a win that could signal where the state Republican party is headed politically after years of backing moderates. Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat in a state that hasn’t sent a Republican to the Senate since in more than 30 years. Levy’s victory came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj, who has made several unsuccessful runs for public office. Levy, 65, immigrated with her family from Cuba to the U.S. in 1960. Her grandfather was president of the Vertientes-Camaguey Sugar Company in Havana. She graduated from Brown University in 1978 and worked in the financial industry, including as a commodities trader at Philbro Salomon.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO