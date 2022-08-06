Read on www.amarillopioneer.com
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
"I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." Texan Senator Ted Cruz. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Dallas, Texas, over the last four days has finally concluded. It featured a lineup of high-profile speakers, including Former President Donald Trump, Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Texas Gov Greg Abbott, and outspoken Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
From 'Defund the FBI' hats to 'But Her Emails' swag, Democratic and GOP figures alike are jumping at the opportunity to hawk Mar-a-Lago raid merch
Marjorie Taylor Greene is selling "Defund the FBI" hats and shirts for $30. Hillary Clinton's team is selling "But Her Emails" hats for $30, too.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Leora Levy wins Republican US Senate primary in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leora Levy, a first-time political candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, a win that could signal where the state Republican party is headed politically after years of backing moderates. Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat in a state that hasn’t sent a Republican to the Senate since in more than 30 years. Levy’s victory came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj, who has made several unsuccessful runs for public office. Levy, 65, immigrated with her family from Cuba to the U.S. in 1960. Her grandfather was president of the Vertientes-Camaguey Sugar Company in Havana. She graduated from Brown University in 1978 and worked in the financial industry, including as a commodities trader at Philbro Salomon.
After Giving Her Convention Speech While In Labor, Erin Maye Quade Delivers A Victory
Maye Quade won the Democratic primary for her state Senate race in Minnesota.
O’Rourke Called Abbott a Thug and Supports Critical Race Theory in Schools
This past Wednesday in Victoria, Texas which is east of San Antonio, Democratic Challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke mentioned that he supported teachers, and he supported their right to teach the version of history they felt was appropriate.
