Boat caught on fire at the Bayou Bonfouca Marina on Friday

Lightning strike sparks fire in St. Tammany home
NEW ORLEANS — A St. Tammany home on Monaco Drive went up in flames after it was struck by lightning Monday. All of the fire was in the attic of the home. The homeowner was there at the time with a 9-month-old child. Neither of them was injured. St....
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway
A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico
One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape.
Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured
SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast
Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday.
Statewide alert issued for missing Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer's
Louisiana authorities are looking for a missing Jefferson Parish man who was last seen driving Monday night. The man has Alzheimer's and has a history of getting lost and confused while in his vehicle, authorities said early Tuesday when issuing a statewide Silver Alert for him. Jose Mulleady was last...
Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck
A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of […]
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
Man arrested for fleeing police with a 4-year-old in the backseat
LAPLACE, La. — A man was arrested after a police chase in LaPlace Monday night. According to reports, Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona, fled a traffic stop at a high-speed rate with a 4-year-old child in his car and then crashed into a vehicle and jumped off a bridge before being caught by police.
‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain
That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
