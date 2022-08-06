ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Boat caught on fire at the Bayou Bonfouca Marina on Friday

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
GULFPORT, MS
CBS News

1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico

One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
ACCIDENTS
WDSU

1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018

Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. Officials said a Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They protected the area and called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which followed the tracks to a nesting site that is now marked off with stakes and tape.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
an17.com

Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured

SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bayou#Fire#Accident
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
WWL

Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Man arrested for fleeing police with a 4-year-old in the backseat

LAPLACE, La. — A man was arrested after a police chase in LaPlace Monday night. According to reports, Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona, fled a traffic stop at a high-speed rate with a 4-year-old child in his car and then crashed into a vehicle and jumped off a bridge before being caught by police.
LAPLACE, LA
CBS 42

‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain

That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy