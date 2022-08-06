ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutors charge man in weekend Huron Township shooting

A Flat Rock man has been charged in the Saturday shooting death of a Detroit teen in Huron Township, officials said. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Gavino Torres III, 17, early Saturday, they said. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Colon was arraigned Tuesday in 34th...
FLAT ROCK, MI
Wyandotte, MI
HometownLife.com

I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one

State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side

A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
huronhub.com

17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody

A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI

