20-year-old charged with killing teenager in Huron Township, officials say
HURON TOWNSHP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Huron Township, officials said. Police were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township for reports of gunfire, they said. When they arrived, officers found...
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
Prosecutors charge man in weekend Huron Township shooting
A Flat Rock man has been charged in the Saturday shooting death of a Detroit teen in Huron Township, officials said. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Gavino Torres III, 17, early Saturday, they said. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Colon was arraigned Tuesday in 34th...
Police pursuit of SUV with murder suspect ends in crash at 275, 6 Mile
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police pursuit came to an end in a fiery crash on I-275 during the evening commute involving a murder suspect Monday night. It marked the beginning of a bad day for these two guys. A 25-year-old and a 46-year-old are both in custody after...
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
Grosse Pointe man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife in Van Buren Twp.
Van Buren Township — A Grosse Pointe man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-wife in Van Buren Township. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office said Carl Travis, 51, assaulted and attempted to kidnap his 35-year-old ex-wife just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. Van...
I-696 crash in Farmington Hills kills one
State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon near Interstate 696 and Drake Road. In their Twitter account, they said they received reports of an injury crash on the highway at about 3 p.m. Aug. 8. First responders transported an injured person to Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills,...
Accused Detroit arsonist, person of interest in ex-girlfriend's killing found dead
Detroit — A 46-year-old accused arsonist and person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's November killing was found dead Friday in his downtown apartment building, police said. David Hammond was on bond awaiting trial on arson and domestic violence charges when officers discovered his putrid corpse in his residence in...
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side
A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
31-year-old Warren man charged in connection with Harper Woods burglary
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Harper Woods. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:48 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) in the 19800 block of Kelly Road. Police located and arrested Anderson Avery nearby...
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody
A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
