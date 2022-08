BRISTOL - After spoiling a 13-strikeout performance from their starter on Saturday, the New Hampshire state champions from Concord Little League were able to capitalize on another strong outing by Will Simms on Sunday. Concord’s 2-0 win made Vermont’s representative from Brattleboro Little League the first team eliminated from the Little League East Regional Tournaments.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO