Effective: 2022-08-07 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coosa; Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama Southeastern Coosa County in east central Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wind Creek State Park, or near Alexander City, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexander City, Rockford, Speed, Pentonville, Cottage Grove, Highway 9 and Highway 22, Nixburg, Wind Creek State Park, Eastern Lake Martin, Northern Lake Martin, Western Lake Martin, Fishpond, Ray and Hissop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO