This week in history Aug. 5, 1922: Dancing and baseball planned and zinc mining may begin

Regarding the recent letter from a former Breckenridge mayor and town manager, it’s interesting that at least some past leaders of the community have chosen to speak up and attempt to deflect blame. They were leading and managing during a time when it would have been relatively easy to spearhead lower-wage workforce housing projects, yet it appears that little was done. Where are the badly needed dormitories and other minimum-wage, hourly workforce housing options? The days of the $200,000 long-term rental flop house with four cars in the driveway and one on the front yard are over. That same house now is worth over $1.1 million. No one is going to pay that much for a house and then rent it the same way.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO