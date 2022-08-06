This week in history Aug. 5, 1922: Dancing and baseball planned and zinc mining may begin

Read on www.summitdaily.com
Summit Daily News
6-day Breck Epic mountain bike race begins Sunday, Aug. 14
Summit County’s version of the Tour de France, the Breck Epic, will return to the region’s trails from Sunday, Aug. 14, to Friday Aug. 19. Similar to the multistage cycling race that takes place primarily in France, the Breck Epic spans across six days on six separate stages where competitors complete big, backcountry mountain bike loops that range anywhere from 35 to 50 miles long.
Summit Daily News
The month of July has received the most precipitation in 2022 so far
Rain has delayed fire restrictions and brought hope for a snowier winter, and July topped out as the most precipitative month of 2022 so far for parts of Summit County and the region. In Dillon, July has taken the top spot for the most precipitation this year, according to historical...
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Summit Daily News
Taking aim: Summit’s 4-H archery program fosters new hobby, helps archery community grow
While growing up, there is sometimes nothing more important than getting involved in something that you are passionate about. Whether it be a team sport, activity or game, adolescents can oftentimes learn valuable life lessons when they participate in these programs. One such enterprise within Summit County that has worked...
Summit Daily News
No fish tale: The eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
MONARCH LAKE — Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half...
Summit Daily News
Update: Breckenridge fixes Park Avenue water main break, reopens roadway
6:15 p.m. Aug. 8: The broken water main on North Park Avenue in Breckenridge is fixed and the roadway is now open. 5 p.m. Aug. 8: A water main break has temporarily closed North Park Avenue in Breckenridge. During repairs, drivers will be redirected to a detour through Main Street.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Show up to Breckenridge Town Council and oppose short-term rental caps
There is a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where our Marxist Town Council will vote on an ordinance to mandate short-term rental caps in zones within the town of Breckenridge. Please be there to voice your opposition to this government takings and this arbitrary infringement of individual property ownership rights.
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon looks at pay raises, adjustments to match rest of county
Despite leading the county in terms of staffing, town employees in Dillon could see raises across the board shortly. An increased minimum wage, percentage raises, salary scale adjustments and hourly raises will all arrive in the coming quarters, with a $2 per hour raise applied retroactively to all hours worked by hourly full-time employees since July 1.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Something should have been done about short-term rentals earlier
Regarding the recent letter from a former Breckenridge mayor and town manager, it’s interesting that at least some past leaders of the community have chosen to speak up and attempt to deflect blame. They were leading and managing during a time when it would have been relatively easy to spearhead lower-wage workforce housing projects, yet it appears that little was done. Where are the badly needed dormitories and other minimum-wage, hourly workforce housing options? The days of the $200,000 long-term rental flop house with four cars in the driveway and one on the front yard are over. That same house now is worth over $1.1 million. No one is going to pay that much for a house and then rent it the same way.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Whoever cut the trees at Frisco’s park needs to find a new job
Today, I observed some men cutting down trees in central park. These trees were mature, well-established trees that provided beauty to the park. They made the park a delightful place to visit. Many families and children were drawn to the park. What bureaucrat in the town of Frisco administration decided...
Summit Daily News
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Summit County needs more patrol officers on the road to enforce lawless driving
Unfortunately there’s little discussion about the increased traffic risks that accompany the surge in buyers, renters and visitors coming to Summit County. So I was pleased to see that patrol officer Chris Scherr, who is challenging the incumbent, Sheriff FitzSimons, says he wants to fill vacancies and hire more patrol officers.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Tourists need educated on Summit County recycling rules
I babysit for quite a few tourists. Tourists are on vacation and have little interest or incentive to take the time to sort their “trash.” (Obsessive as I am, I have been known to take recyclable materials home with me.) They don’t know that our dump site will fill up within the foreseeable future, and, frankly, they do not care.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Town Council to vote on first reading of short-term rental regulations
Editor’s note: The Town Council moved its work session to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. This story has been updated to reflect that. Town council members in Breckenridge will vote on the first reading of two pieces of legislation that aim to put short-term rental regulations in place. The council’s regular session meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Summit Daily News
Concerned citizen calls Summit County Sheriff’s Office about suspected pipe bomb near middle school
Summit County Sheriff’s office investigated what seemed to be a pipe bomb near Summit County Middle school on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At around 10:30 a.m., Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen who had been playing pickleball at the Summit County Middle School. The individual thought they had seen a “suspicious” device near the middle school outside of the pickleball courts.
