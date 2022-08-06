Marietta teen murder suspect known as 'Lil Ghost' caught after more than a year

Read on www.13wmaz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
WMAZ
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
WMAZ
6-year-old critical, 2 dead, 3 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man, identified as 31-year-old Rashad Rogers, was transported to the hospital, but later died. A 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and three others are "stable."
WMAZ
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
WMAZ
GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20
ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
Pitch to open Atlanta jail to Fulton inmates draws fire
ATLANTA — An Atlanta city council committee heard bitter opposition Monday to a proposal to lease space to relieve overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail. The city council seems to agree that the county jail is seriously overcrowded; the question is whether moving prisoners from one jail to another represents a solution.
WMAZ
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
WMAZ
Atlanta's 404 Festival canceled, according to statement
ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
WMAZ
VERIFY: Viral photo of chicken wings in Chick-fil-A box is real, but it needs context
ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Dragon Con announces 2022 lineup | Here's who will make an appearance
ATLANTA — Dragon Con announced its full 2022 lineup and there are many familiar faces coming to Downtown Atlanta this September. Several Star Trek stars will make an appearance including William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the series, and Walter Koenig, known for his role as Pavel Chekov.
Comments / 0