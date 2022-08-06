Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times overnight on North Philadelphia street

Read on www.fox29.com
Police looking for homicide suspect after man fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot dead over the weekend in North Philadelphia, and now police say they are looking for the man responsible. Police found 26-year-old Diniar Khayne Camp when responding to reports for a "person with a gun" on the 1900 block of 19th Street early Saturday morning.
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia
A late night shooting in North Philadelphia left 1 dead and two others injured, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
2 men killed in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday night
Philadelphia police were investigating two deadly shootings Monday night.
Argument over girl may have sparked deadly triple shooting outside North Philadelphia Popeyes, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that an argument about a girl may have sparked a deadly triple shooting outside a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the closed Popeyes restaurant on the 300 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 11 p.m.
Man found fatally shot in the head inside property in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in the head inside a property in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man estimated to be...
Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
Man critically injured after he is shot in the head in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say 6th District officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place Sunday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. Police found the victim was shot...
Police: Teen boy shot, rushed to hospital by mom in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A mom's worst nightmare unfolded Sunday night after police say her son was the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia. According to police, the 15-year-old boy was shot twice on the 700 block of 13th Street around 10:26 p.m. He reportedly suffered one gunshot to the shoulder,...
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Police: Passerby tries to save pedestrian's life after he was hit by a car in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A car struck and killed a man in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night - despite a passerby's attempt to save his life. Police say a car was driving on Grant Avenue when he hit a 39-year-old man sitting in the left lane near Blue Grass Road. The driver reportedly...
Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy
All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.
Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway. Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say. The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured. Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
Twenty-Year-Old Woman Gunned Down Sunday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, in the 2400 block of North Tatnall Street. Police said they located a 20-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder. Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother. Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women. On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety. Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young...
