Anne Arundel County, MD

Man arrested for inscribing racist messages on an Anne Arundel County church

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for inscribing racist messages on a local church in Anne Arundel County.

Donald Eugene Hood Jr. is being charged with four counts criminal counts including malicious destruction of property and damaging a building because of a group's race or religious beliefs.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

The incident took place on Wednesday when officers received reports of vandalism at the Kingdom Celebration Center.

"For someone to have the audacity to come and do that type of vandalism on our church, I think it's a travesty," said James Nick, church member.

Man wanted for inscribing racist messages on an Anne Arundel County church

This church has been targeted in the past for similar incidents, one being back in July. With the help of a surveillance camera, officers were able to identify Hood as a suspect.

"During an interview, Mr. Hood made statements to our detectives placing him at the scene and connecting him to this incident in addition to the video," said Amal Awad, Chief of Anne Arundel County Police Department.

This is the second time in less than a month that this church has been targeted.

"If that man had needed food or services, he would've gotten them. If he had left a note, someone would've contacted him. And if he needed prayers, someone would've prayed for him, and we're still praying for him now," said Reverend Marguerite Morris.

On Saturday, he was seen by the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner and released on his own recognizance after the hearing.

The case remains an active investigation.

Bridget Chef B McCord
3d ago

I love that the racists are no longer hiding, please show your colors and keep on, thank you Karens and Kens! keep coming from under the rock you were under and allowing us to see who and how you are. We fight back

ca
3d ago

Released on his own recognizance. Where are the hate crime charges. What a lame prosecution office.

Anne Arundel County, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

