Hermann pastor charged with sexually abusing young relatives in Camden County

Kaiser man charged with sending inappropriate messages & images to minor
A Miller County man is facing multiple charges for sending inappropriate photos to an 11-year-old child. Jeffery Andrews, 41, of Kaiser, was arrested Sunday at his home. He’s been charged with sexual misconduct involving a child and enticement of a child. According to a press release from the sheriff’s...
Morgan County man sentenced to ten years for shooting neighbor in the face
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to shooting his neighbor in the face three years ago. On Monday, Revious Hamilton, Jr., of Stover, pleaded down to second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The prosecutor says Hamilton is a prior and persistent offender. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to setting fire inside church
A Jefferson City charged with setting a fire inside a local church last year pleads down to lesser charges. On Tuesday, Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, misdemeanor stealing, and second-degree property damage. She was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on each charge. Mullins had originally been charged...
Man arrested after several burglaries, vehicle thefts reported in Gasconade County
A Franklin County man is arrested after several burglaries and a vehicle theft in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the 1900 block of Epple Road near Hermann last Tuesday. While deputies were driving to the scene,they received a second call of a burglary in progress in the area.
Columbia teen, accused of robbing man at gunpoint, remains behind bars
A Columbia teen remains behind bars, accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. DeAngelo Wallace, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. He’s currently being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. According to court documents, three men broke into a...
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
Kansas City man seriously injured in alcohol-related crash in Camden County
A Kansas City man is seriously injured in a suspected alcohol-related single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gregory Hepner, 41, was driving on Bumper Hill Road, east of Route D, last night, when he ran off the left side of the road. Troopers say Hepner overturned and was thrown from his vehicle.
Tips lead deputies to the arrest of suspect in burlgary of Midway Antique Mall in Columbia
Tips form the public help authorities arrest a suspect in the burglary of the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the mall was burglarized early Sunday morning. Thousands of dollars of merchandise from several victims were stolen and the property was damaged. Deputies were able to get a photo the suspect from surveillance video and circulate it.
Fisherman who drowned in Boonhe County lake identified
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
Police asking for help finding missing Rolla man
The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Riley Beel, 28, of Rolla, was reported missing on July 29. Police say he was spotted in High Ridge, in Jefferson County, on Saturday, July 30. He may be in the St. Louis area. Beel...
St. Robert mother, dauther, seriously injured in UTV crash in Osage County
A mother and daughter from St. Robert are injured in a UTV accident in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sophia Honan, 19, was riding in a UTV on County Road 505 west of Westphalia Saturday morning when the driver lost control while driving over gravel in a curve. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting Honan.
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
Updated: Body of man pulled from lake at Boone County conservation area
The body of a missing fisherman is pulled from a Boone County lake. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. Some of the missing man’s belongings were found on the dock.
Iowa man seriously injured in Camden County motorcycle crash
An Iowa man is seriously injured when his motorcycle is struck by a pickup truck in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened when Bradley Fink, 37, of Silver Springs, Iowa, turned into the path of a truck on Highway 54 near Osage Beach Sunday afternoon.
Columbia Police seize 20 lbs of meth & about 1/2 a lb of suspected Fentanyl during recent drug bust
Columbia Police seize 20 pounds of methamphetamine and about half a pound of suspected Fentanyl during a recent drug bust. Detectives with the Columbia PD initiated a drug investigation in 2019 that led to arrests last week. Jaimee Girdner, 27, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree drug trafficking and child endangerment. Her boyfriend, Paulino Nafate, 44, is facing a federal charge of meth trafficking.
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
St. Louis region will receive federal disaster assistance following last month's historic floods
Governor Mike Parson praises the Biden Administration for acting quickly to approve Missouri’s request for a major disaster declaration. The St. Louis region was hit by historic flooding from July 25 to July 28. Parson declared a state of emergency on July 26, then eight days later made a disaster declaration to the federal government.
New Urgent Care opens next week in Audrain County
MU Health Care will open a new urgent care clinic in Mexico next week. The facility will open Tuesday, August 16 inside the South Clark Medical Building, the same building that houses MU Health Care’s Family Medicine Center which opened July 18. The two facilities replace services that were...
Missouri Task Force one to remain in Kentucky for next couple of days
Missouri Task Force 1 remains on standby in Kentucky and will likely remain that way for another day or two. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was deployed to Kentucky last week after deadly flooding hit the state. The task force conducted searched along Troublesome Creek in Breathitt County.
Last night's rain closes two Cole County roads near South Moreau Creek
Two Cole County roads are closed today because of high water due to last night’s rain. Both roads are in the Russellville area, flooded by South Moreau Creek. The closed roads include the 11100 block of North Brand Road and the 7400 block of Vaughn Ford Road.
