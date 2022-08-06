Riverside County Could See More Monsoonal Thunderstorms Next Week

Read on mynewsla.com
Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Riverside County
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood watch has been issued for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the Riverside County mountains, Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The cities...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Salton Sea, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 244 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 16 miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 75 and 89. CA Route 111 between mile markers 48 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Temps in Riverside County Trigger Heat Advisory
Valleys and deserts in Riverside County were expected to reach triple-digit temperatures Sunday ahead of possible thunderstorms next week, forecasters said. A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the valleys and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning where temperatures are expected to range from 97 to 104 degrees.
Chance of thunderstorms remains in SoCal's mountains, deserts Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday can expect humidity to linger, as thunderstorms continue hitting the deserts and mountains.
N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding
N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road due to flooding. At this time, there have been no announcements for road closures at any of the other major roadways along the Whitewater Wash. There is no word on when Indian Canyon could be back open. Earlier today, rain caused The post N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station
More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather
While conditions remained dry today, moisture is expected in the days ahead, and that could mean more storms. Sebastian Miller has lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life, and tells me he isn't a fan of muggy weather. He says, "It's really humid, and I don't like coming out with it's humid, it's just The post Storm preparedness tips to help you deal with Monsoonal weather appeared first on KESQ.
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
Scattered Thunderstorms Surface in Mountains, Deserts of Riverside County
Thunderstorms were building in the mountains around Idyllwild and parts of the Coachella Valley Thursday as monsoonal moisture drifted through the region. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch due to the instability. The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. into the overnight hours and encompasses the Anza Valley, Coachella, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Palm Springs, the San Gorgonio Pass and surrounding locations.
Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres
A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Palm tree fire prompts evacuations in Woodcrest area
Firefighters have managed to stop the forward progress of a fire that burned a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest Saturday, prompting an evacuation order for a nearby neighborhood.
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
Rollover Crash Injures Driver North Of MoVal
A pickup truck driver was injured Monday in a rollover crash just north of Moreno Valley, which prompted a partial roadway closure. The accident happened at 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the...
Home, vehicles destroyed by Woodcrest wildfire
WOODCREST, Calif. (CNS) — At least one family was without a home Sunday after it was burned by a fire that started in a grove of palm trees in the unincorporated community of Woodcrest and led to area residences being evacuated for about seven hours. The roughly three-acre fire...
Walk this way: Unique crosswalk configuration will debut in center of Downtown Palm Springs
A new type of crosswalk is coming to Downtown Palm Springs as part of $3.8 million in work being done to the city’s main drag. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council approved a contract at its last regular meeting that provides money for several different pedestrian and cyclist safety measures along Palm Canyon Drive.
Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley
Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County. Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7. There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon. Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
Full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Rd. and Alicia Pkwy August 8 and 10, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will be conducting a full freeway closure on southbound I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway. The first closure will begin Monday night, August 8, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The second closure will begin Wednesday night, August 10, 2022, from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
