San Bernardino, CA

Glendora Team To Begin Play in Little League West Regional Saturday evening

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago
Glendora Eliminated in Little League West Region Tournament

The quest by the all-star team from the Glendora American Little League to reach the Little League World Series ended Sunday with a 7-6 loss to its counterpart from the Sidewinder Little League of Peoria, Arizona in the Little League Baseball West Region tournament. Special pinch-runner Brandon Ashing scored the...
GLENDORA, CA
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
Glendora all-star team's dreams of playing in little league world series come up short

It was a tough break for the Glendora American Little League baseball team on Sunday. The team full of all-star players from the Glendora area came up one game short of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Va., losing the game on a wild pitch against Arizona Sidewinder little league.A brutal ending for a team of 12-year-old boys who love to play baseball. "Some of these boys have been together since they were 6 or 7 years old," one dad told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. Parents, families and fans of the Glendora all-stars packed the stands in San Bernardino Sunday afternoon...
GLENDORA, CA
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California Credit Union Looks to Award Teacher Grants for Class Projects

California Credit Union Tuesday invited all Los Angeles and Orange County teachers with innovative class project ideas to apply for grants through the financial company’s twice-yearly teacher grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded in October for the spring program, the credit union said. “Over the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Parts of Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A flood watch has been issued for parts of Riverside County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the Riverside County mountains, Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The cities...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station

More than 200 people were left stranded at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway following a storm. Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told News Channel 3 that approximately 234 customers are stuck at the bottom and top of the tram. The tram was operational, however, the road to The post Storm strands more than 200 people at the Palm Springs Tramway valley station appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
World Series
Baseball
Sports
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project

Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion of the Salton Sea, which is in Riverside County.. Dudek Engineering will be designing...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Keeping it Real: A Real Leader Would Apologize… But this is No Real Leader… This is Chad Bianco

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco loves to exploit right wing issues to garner media attention. So it came as no surprise that he would “open mouth and insert foot” at the first opportunity in relation to the highly controversial and political lightening rod issue of abortion in the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to upend 50 years of precedent on this issue.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott

The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift to CCF from Scott,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Admits Blasting Vehicle Windows With BB Gun In Day-Long Spree

A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Jesse Leal Rodriguez...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Los Angeles Residents Set Another Water Conservation Record in July

Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Planning Department Releases Proposal Banning Oil Drilling

Los Angeles is one step closer to banning oil drilling after the Department of City Planning released a draft ordinance Tuesday. The City Council in January unanimously approved a series of recommendations aimed at banning new oil and gas wells. The draft ordinance would phase out all such oil and gas extraction activities by immediately banning new oil and gas extraction and ceasing such operations within 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UCLA: AI Tools More Rapidly Identify Substances Causing Overdose Deaths

An automated process based on computer algorithms that can read text from medical examiners’ death certificates can substantially speed up data collection of overdose deaths — which in turn can ensure a more rapid public health response time than the system currently used, according to UCLA research released Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

